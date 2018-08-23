Natalie McCaffery’s Work in Middle Makes Difference for Laguna Blanca

Girls Volleyball

Middle Natalie MCaffery put away nine kills to spark the Laguna Blanca offense in a 26-16, 25-19, 25-21 sweep at Bishop Diego in a non-league girls volleyball match on Thursday.

“Natalie McCaffery had a great day playing in the middle," assistant coach Kat Niksto raved. "She worked hard to make herself available and we were able to score a lot of points from the middle."

The Owls' attack was balanced as Audrey Murphy and Macy Christal each had seven kills and picked up 14 and 12 digs, respectively. Setter Maddie Walker dished out 39 assists and had 17 digs.

"Macy had some powerful kills from the right side and was effective from the service line as well," said Niksto.

Bishop Diego coach John Sener called the match a learning experience.

“Tonight was a learning curve for us." he said. "We are getting better every time we get on the court.”

Laguna Blanca next plays at Villanova Prep on Tuesday while Bishop Diego is home agaisnt Orcutt Academy.

