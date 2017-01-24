Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:09 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

Natalie Whiting Has a Big Game in Bishop Diego Win over Villanova

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 24, 2017 | 9:05 p.m.

Natalie Whiting scored a career-high 18 points, leading Bishop Diego's girls basketball team to a 53-29 victory over Villanova on Tuesday.

Whiting was a perfect 5 for 5 from the free-throw line, helping the Cardinals improve to 6-2 in the Frontier League.

"Natalie and Veronica Morones attacked the basket aggressively," said coach Jeff Burich.

Kylie Koeper had 13 points and dished out six assists, Anne Bentajado scored 10 points and Andrea Castellanos pulled down 14 rebounds in the win.

The Cardinals outscored the Wildcats 16-6 in the second quarter to open up a 26-12 lead by halftime.

"We ran the court well in the second half and got some easy baskets in transition. Kylie did a great job pushing the ball and finding open players," said Burich.

The Cardinals (8-10 overall) play host to Cate on Thursdsay at 7 p.m.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

