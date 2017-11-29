Natalie Whiting Paces Bishop Diego Girls to Season-Opening Win

Natalie Whiting scored 24 points, and Bishop Diego outscored Coast Union 21-6 in the fourth quarter en route to a 58-35 girls basketball win in the Cardinals' first game in the Bird Cage Classic on Wednesday.
Taylor Pate added 10 points and Ariana Morones turned in "a great defensive effort," said Bishop coach Jeff Burich. "I thought Ariana Rivera did a nice job running the offense."
Bishop Diego (1-0) plays Santa Maria on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.