Natalie Whiting Scores 29, Powers Bishop Diego to Victory

Girls Soccer

The Bishop Diego girls basketball team took down Coastal Christian 54-34 to wrap up the Bird Cage Classic on Saturday.

Nataile Whiting scored 29 points for the Cardinals to earn a spot on the All-Tournament team. Taylor Pate added 10 points for Bishop Diego.

The Cardinals broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Coastal Christian 20-10.

"We were missing a few players and we got into early foul trouble," said Bishop Diego head coach Jeff Burich. "Our bench made up mostly of freshmen really stepped up and played well."

The Cardinals travel south on Tuesday to open up Frontier League play at Malibu.

