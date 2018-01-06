Natalie Whiting Strong Again in Bishop Diego Win Over Vaughn

Girls Basketball

The Bishop Diego girls basketball team took down Vaughn 39-33 in a non-league matchup on Saturday to capture third place at the Avalon Basketball Classic.

Natalie Whiting scored 25 points to lead the Cardinals. Whiting was named to the All-Tournament team.

Head coach Jeff Burich praised the play of Sydney Naour, Ashlyn Oxton and Kara Murray, whom he said, "did a great job rebounding on both the defensive and offensive end of the court."

The Cardinals (5-4) open Frontier League play on Tuesday hosting Thacher at 6:00.

