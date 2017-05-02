Natalya Foreman Earns Cottage Student Incentive Award

This has been a semester of good news for senior Natalya Foreman of Garden Street Academy who, after being accepted to UC Berkeley’s College of Letters and Science, has been awarded the Cottage Hospital Student Incentive Award.

After spending her high school career volunteering at Cottage Hospital as an intern, she was able to prove to Cottage that she had “Evidence of potential for [a] successful career in health care.”

The selection process for the scholarship, available only to those who have accrued numerous volunteer hours, involved an interview as well as a written personal statement.

In her statement, Foreman put forth her vision for how she will contribute to the future of medicine:

“In the future, I want to study human biology because I want to learn more about not only anatomy and biology, but also humanities," she said.

"I think that having this interdisciplinary background will give me a thorough foundation that I can use to participate in research," Foreman said.

"I think that the future of medicine is no longer solely based in the realm of scientific knowledge but requires exploration of the boundaries between sciences and other disciplines,” she said.

Earning this scholarship also meant Foreman had the opportunity to speak at a Cottage Hospital awards luncheon attended by as doctors, administrators and volunteers as well as recipients of other awards.

“I am so grateful for my experience at Cottage for providing me an outlet for helping people," she said.

"This experience has helped me find the intersection of some of my greatest passions: medicine, serving my community, and helping those in need. I am extremely thankful for the volunteers and donors who have made this scholarship possible,” she said.

Foreman will attend UC Berkeley in the fall, where she intends to pursue a major in integrative biology with a minor in French.

— Angela Jevons for Garden Street Academy.