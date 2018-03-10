Natani Drati Makes Track & Field Debut for Santa Barbara

Track & Field

Football standout Natani Drati made his track & field debut for Santa Barbara High and turned in some "nice results" on a cold, rainy day at the Ventura Invitational, coach Olivia Perdices said.

Drati, who has signed to play football at Fordham, finished third in the triple jump at 39-4 and placed fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 24.41.

"I'm so glad Natani decided to come out for track. He's doing a lot of different things for us, but he's finding a nice niche at triple jump. He's really coachable and just goes out and competes whatever the event," said Perdices.

Thrower Devon Cetti was runner-up in the shot put and discus with marks of 48-10 and 142-4, respectively.

"Devon competed really well in less than ideal conditions. The rings were so slick. It was tough to control your speed and rhythm. It was good to see him shut it all out and put together some good throws," said Perdices.



The Dons open Channel League at San Marcos on Thursday.

