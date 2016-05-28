Natasha Feshbach, Erica Schroeder Qualify for State Championships

Track & Field

Natasha Feshbach and Erica Schroeder each booked a trip to the CIF State Championships on Friday evening.

The Santa Barbara senior and the San Marcos junior each earned qualifying spots in their respective races at the CIF-SS Masters Meet, held at Cerritos College in Norwalk.

Fresh off a third place finish at last weekend’s CIF-SS Division 2 Finals, Feshbach carried her momentum into the long jump competition on Friday night. On her fifth attempt, the Yale-bound Feshbach qualified for her first ever state meet with a leap of 18 feet, 5 inches.

“Reaching state has been a big goal for a long time and it's great to see everything coming together for Natasha,” said Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices.

The Dons senior also competed in the 100 hurdles and finished third in the race (14.16). However, she just missed the qualifying time for Clovis (14.11).

Joining her will be Schroeder, who was locked in a battle with Palos Verdes senior Morgan Irish in the 800 meter race. In the end, Irish (2:08.32) edged the Schroeder (2:08.48) by just .16 of a second to claim the Division 2 Masters title. Both were amongst a group of six runners in the race that will compete in next weekend’s State Finals at Buchanan High.

“Today’s race was very paced, which was a perfect warmup for Erica in the State Meet,” commented San Marcos coach Marilyn Hantgin. “She ran aggressive and relaxed throughout.”

Also qualifying for Clovis was the Royals' 4 x 400 relay team, consisting of Schroeder, Olivia Jones, Delaney Warner and Jenny Nnoli, who finished sixth overall (3:51.76).

Amongst other Masters Meet participants, Carolyn Weisman of San Marcos took ninth in the triple jump (37-1),

Two Dos Pueblos athletes were on hand, as Spencer Kemmerer and Josie Morales both competed in the Division 2 Masters high jump respectively.

Kemmerer made each 6'1" and 6'3" on his second attempts before just missing at 6’3". He finished 12th in the competition and ends the season as the Chargers school record holder.

On the other hand, Morales found herself in a very tough field and missed all three of her attempts at the opening height in the girls high jump. The freshman sensation concluded her year with a season best jump of 5’4”.

“Josie and Spencer each gained valuable experience during this postseason,” concluded Dos Pueblos coach Josh Christensen. “They now know what it takes to make it to the state meet and were both standing on the doorstep of making that happen this season.”

