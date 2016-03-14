Natasha Feshbach, Kevin Gowdy Honored as Athletes of the Week

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Santa Barbara High track and field standout Natasha Feshbach and baseball star Kevin Gowdy had impressive starts to their final prep spring seasons and were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Feshbach opened her senior year by taking sixth place in the pentathlon at the National Scholastic Athletics Association New Balance U.S. Indoor Track and Field Championships in New York over the weekend.

Competing against multi-event athletes from all over the county, the Yale-bound Feshbach scored 3,401 points in the five events, missing fifth place by one point. Her best finish was a third place in the long jump at 17-10.25. She threw a lifetime best of 32-9.50 in the shot put.

Gowdy kicked off the Santa Barbara High baseball season by throwing a one-hit, 2-0 shutout against Righetti. The UCLA signee struck out 10 in the opening-day victory.

The athletes named honorable mention for the awards include Jenny Nnoli (San Marcos track), Krissy Karr (Westmont basketball), Amber Melgoza (Santa Barbara High girls basketball), Nick Busch (Santa Barbara boys basketball), Eli Wopat (Dos Pueblos volleyball), Blake Katsev (San Marcos baseball) and Gio Macias (Dos Pueblos baseball).

