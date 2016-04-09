Natasha Feshbach Places 6th in Arcadia Invite Heptathlon

Track & Field

Santa Barbara High's Natasha Feshbach placed sixth in the heptathlon at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational on Friday with 4,453 points.

The senior finished the rainy two-day, seven-event competition with a lifetime best in the 800 meters of 2:23.91, giving her 771 points. She began the competition on Thursday with a season-best of 14.74 in the 100-meter hurdles.

Day 2 started with a second-place finish in the long jump at 17-5.50, her best effort in a heptathlon competition.

In other events, she cleared 4-6.50 in the high jump, threw the shot put 30-6, the javelin 69-10 and ran the 200 meters in 26.42.

The heptahlon winner was Candice Landovaz of Los Gatos by one point over Canada's Dalyssa Huggins, 4,898-4,897.

In other action involving local athletes, Christina Rice of Dos Pueblos ran a personal best of 10:56.82 for seventh place in the Girls Rated 3200 meters. Her previous best was 11:03 set two weeks ago at the Easter Relays.

"She ran a smart race, even-splitting each mile at 5:28 and closing the race with a 75-second final lap," said DP coach Josh Christensen.

San Marcos took third in the girls seeded 4x100 shuttle hurdles. The team of Danielle Anderson, Devon-Block Funkhouser, Olivia Jones and Abbey Willett clocked 1:09.36. Vista Murrieta took first in 1:07.24.

In the invitational 800 sprint medley, the Royals finished fifth (1:51.27) with the team of Olivia Jones, Allie Jones, Danielle Anderson and Delaney Werner. The team of Block-Funkhouser, Willett, Olivia Jones and Natalie McClure came in eighth in the invitational 1600 sprint relay in 4:20.54.



In the girls triple jump, Carolyn Weisman of San Marcos was sixth at 35-7.25.

