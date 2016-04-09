Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 11:23 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

Natasha Feshbach Places 6th in Arcadia Invite Heptathlon

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 9, 2016 | 7:15 a.m.
Natasha Feshbach of Santa Barbara High scored 4,453 points. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara High's Natasha Feshbach placed sixth in the heptathlon at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational on Friday with 4,453 points.

The senior finished the rainy two-day, seven-event competition with a lifetime best in the 800 meters of 2:23.91, giving her 771 points.  She began the competition on Thursday with a season-best of 14.74 in the 100-meter hurdles.

Day 2 started with a second-place finish in the long jump at 17-5.50, her best effort in a heptathlon competition.

In other events, she cleared 4-6.50 in the high jump, threw the shot put 30-6, the javelin 69-10 and ran the 200 meters in 26.42.

The heptahlon winner was Candice Landovaz of Los Gatos by one point over Canada's Dalyssa Huggins, 4,898-4,897.

In other action involving local athletes, Christina Rice of Dos Pueblos ran a personal best of 10:56.82 for seventh place in the Girls Rated 3200 meters. Her previous best was 11:03 set two weeks ago at the Easter Relays.

"She ran a smart race, even-splitting each mile at 5:28 and closing the race with a 75-second final lap," said DP coach Josh Christensen.

San Marcos took third in the girls seeded 4x100 shuttle hurdles. The team of Danielle Anderson, Devon-Block Funkhouser, Olivia Jones and Abbey Willett clocked 1:09.36. Vista Murrieta took first in 1:07.24.

In the invitational 800 sprint medley, the Royals finished fifth (1:51.27) with the team of Olivia Jones, Allie Jones, Danielle Anderson and Delaney Werner. The team of Block-Funkhouser, Willett, Olivia Jones and Natalie McClure came in eighth in the invitational 1600 sprint relay in 4:20.54.

In the girls triple jump, Carolyn Weisman of San Marcos was sixth at 35-7.25.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

