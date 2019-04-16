Nate Jordan Belts 2 Homers in Dos Pueblos Rout at Santa Ynez

Dos Pueblos baseball unloaded for a 19-1 win at Santa Ynez on Tuesday, keeping the Chargers in second place in the Channel League.
Nate Jordan let the offensive explosion with two homers and four RBI on a 3-for-5 day at the plate. Mason Boelter also homered and was 2-3with four RBI. Nico Martinez had a two-run double. Cole Philip, JJ Frausto, Luke Roberts, Luke Fidel, David Leon, Parker Ledbetter and Kris Alvarado all had hits in the game.
Conner Gleissner started on the mound and pitched five scoreless innings, striking out three batters to earn the win. Andrew Gaurdino pitched the final two innings and also contributed at the plate with an RBI triple. Gleissner also had a hit in the game.
Dos Pueblos is 7-5 in league and 14-9-1 overall. The Chargers host Santa Ynez on Thursday.