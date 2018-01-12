Monday, June 25 , 2018, 8:02 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Nate Mendoza Resigns as Head Football Coach at Dos Pueblos

He guided Chargers to 3 Channel League titles and a CIF-SS Final in six years; he will remain at the school, serving as Dean of Students

Nate Mendoza coached Dos Pueblos to three Channel League titles and a CIF Final in his six years at the helm. Click to view larger
Nate Mendoza coached Dos Pueblos to three Channel League titles and a CIF Final in his six years at the helm. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 12, 2018 | 2:20 p.m.

Nate Mendoza, who guided the Dos Pueblos football team to a CIF-Southern Section Division 10 runner-up finish this past fall, has resigned as football coach, the school announced Friday.

Mendoza served as the head coach for six seasons. He leaves with an overall record of 36-31, with three Channel League championships and the CIF-SS runner-up finish. The team won a school-record 12 straight games this past season en route to the Division 10 final. The Chargers lost a heartbreaker against Quartz Hill, 26-21, coming inches short of scoring the winning touchdown on the last play of the game.

Mendoza will remain at the school and continue in his current position as Dean of Students. 

"I'm extremely proud of the impact Nate had on our football program," DP Principal Bill Woodard said in a statement. "His charisma, passion, dedication and commitment to our student athletes led to tremendous success both on and off the field, culiminating with this year's memorable run to the CIF championship game.

"Nate is a natural leader who will continue to have a tremendous impact on our students here at DPHS in his role as Dean of Students."

Dan Feldhaus, DP's athletic director, thanked Mendoza for his years of service to the students and athletic department.

"As head football coach, Nate focused on developing his players not only as athletes, but as strong citizens and leaders in their families and community," Feldhaus said in a statement. "Having a son (Josh) that played football under Nate, I personally witnessed the positive influence that coach Mendoza had on his athletes — and DP is a better place because of it."

Woodard said the process of finding a new coach will begin immediately.

A possible candidate is Doug Caines, who was the head coach at Santa Barbara High before coming over to Dos Pueblos to be Mendoza's defensive coordinator three years ago. He is also a teacher on campus.

Mendoza took the reins of the football program from Jeff Uyesaka in 2012 after serving as an assistant and defensive coordinator on Uyesaka's staff from 2008-11. He was the defensive coordinator for a Channel League championship team in 2010, which was the school's first league title since 1979.

Mendoza and his coaching staff were awarded Channel League Coaching Staff of the Year in 2012, 2016 and 2017. He was named South County Coach of the Year in 2016.

During his six years as head coach, he's had 11 student-athletes sign letters of intent to play college football.

Mendoza also served as head baseball coach at DP, leading the Chargers to two Channel League titles (2009, 2012) while making the CIF playoffs all four seasons. He was named Channel League Baseball Coach of the Year in 2009 and 2012.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 