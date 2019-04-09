Nate Rogers, Andrew Nielsen Have Big Nights in 5-Set Win for Santa Ynez

Nate Rogers had a double-double of 15 kills and 11 digs, and added three blocks to spark the Santa Ynez boys volleyball team to a five-set win at Pioneer Valley on Tuesday night in a non-league match. The scores were 17-25, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 15-7.
Andrew Nielsen had a big night with 13 kills and four blocks as the Pirates overcame the absence of two starters.
"The team was playing a new line up without a true second middle blocker," coach Scott Craig said. "They struggled to find their rhythm most of the night, but finished strong when it counted."
Harrison Bradley served six aces and added four blocks.
The Pirates (12-10, 3-3 in league) host first-place Santa Barbara on Thursday.