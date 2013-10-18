Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 1:35 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Nathalie Dagbovie Joins Youth and Family Services YMCA Board of Managers

By Tina Hernandez for the Channel Islands YMCA | October 18, 2013 | 2:25 p.m.

Dagbovie
Nathalie Dagbovie

The Youth and Family Services YMCA is proud to announce the election of Nathalie Dagbovie to its Board of Managers.

Dagbovie is an accountant at Deckers Outdoor Corp., and she has a big heart for helping others.

She is an active community volunteer and enjoys cooking and serving meals at Transition House and the warming shelters in addition to her work with the Youth and Family Services YMCA.

When asked why she joined the Youth and Family Services board, she replied: “Whenever I drive around town or I am traveling, I notice children and young adults lingering on walls with their luggage or walking barefoot and I ask myself this question: What would I do if they were my children? Joining YFS is my opportunity to make a positive impact  on these at-risk youth so they can have a better future.”

Originally from Togo, West Africa, Dagbovie lives in Santa Barbara with her husband, Inno, and their two children, Fabrice and Naomi. When she is not busy working, she enjoys cooking, reading and spending time with family and friends.

— Tina Hernandez is the marketing and communications director for the Channel Islands YMCA.

