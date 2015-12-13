Monday, April 9 , 2018, 2:48 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos High Senior Nathan Alvarez Named Goleta Teen of the Year

San Marcos High’s Sarah Douglas honored as runner-up in annual Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime program

Nathan Alvarez, a senior and ASB president at Dos Pueblos High School, was honored Sunday night by the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime’s 2015 Goleta Teen of the Year. Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen, left, co-emceed the program at Glen Annie Golf Club. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | December 13, 2015 | 9:36 p.m.

Dos Pueblos High School senior Nathan Alvarez was crowned the 2015 Goleta Teen of the Year at a ceremony Sunday night at Glen Annie Golf Club.

“I’m humbled,” Alvarez said, shortly after he was announced the winner by “Mr. Santa Barbara,” Larry Crandell. “I am lucky to be part of this group of students.”

The award was given by the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime. Alvarez received $1,500 from the club for his achievements and another $1,000 from the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Alvarez’s school and extracurricular activities include Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy, ASB president, Letterman’s Club president, Environmental Adventures Club president, Site Council vice president, peer tutor, Interact and AHA’s Peace Builders.

His interests and hobbies include running and swimming in the ocean, sports and astronomy.

Alvarez wrote in a questionnaire for the contest that as a first-generation Mexican-American, teachers and students often doubted his potential when he was younger.

“Their skepticism fueled my drive to succeed and become an outstanding individual,” he wrote. “I am passionate about helping underrepresented students such as myself continue their education, help their community, and maximize the opportunities before them.”

Alvarez credited his mother, Virginia, as his hero because she made many sacrifices for him while growing up.

“She used education to build herself up,” he told Noozhawk. “Ever since I was young she instilled in me the value of education.”

Virginia Alvarez is the chief business officer at Montecito Union School.

Alvarez, who plans to become an engineer, has some advice for other young people: “Find something you are passionate about and follow it all the way.”

The 2015 runner-up was Sarah Douglas, 17, a senior at San Marcos High School and the chief financial officer of Kids Helping Kids, the powerhouse nonprofit organization run entirely by students.

Bella Darke, a UCLA freshman and 2015 graduate of Dos Pueblos High School, describes her experience this past year as 2014 Goleta Teen of the Year. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Douglas’ school and activities include AAPLE Academy at San Marcos, ASB class secretary, San Marcos varsity softball and tennis teams, AYSO soccer and Goleta Valley Girls Softball Association. Her hobbies and interests include volunteering, the San Marcos Marching Band and tennis.

She plans to double major in engineering and business, and use her degree to help prosthetic technology to assist disadvantaged children. She received a $1,000 scholarship.

Goleta Teen of the Year finalists were Adrianna Borgatello, 18, a senior at Bishop Diego High School; Agata Bykovtseva, 16, who is homeschooled and takes classes at Santa Barbara City College; Megan Handley, 17, a senior at Dos Pueblos High; Jenny Jang, 17, a senior at Dos Pueblos High; and Whitney Steidl, a Dos Pueblos High senior. They each received $500 scholarships.

To qualify for the Goleta Teen of the Year, students must be juniors or seniors at Bishop Diego, Dos Pueblos, Laguna Blanca or San Marcos high schools, or an accredited home school. They must maintain a minimum grade-point average of 2.75; contribute to community, school, youth group, church service clubs or other nonprofit organizations; must live in the 93110, 93111, 93117 or 93118 ZIP code areas; and be willing to commit enthusiastically to serving as Goleta Teen of the Year.

The 2014 Goleta Teen of the Year was Isabella “Bella”​ Darke, a Dos Pueblos High graduate who is now a freshman at UCLA, where she is studying to be a biomedical engineer.

She was honored Sunday night with an armful of flowers, proclamations and certificates, and described to the packed audience the impact the award had had on her life and how grateful she was to receive it. 

The event was emceed by Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen and Bill Banning, superintendent of the Goleta Union School District and the president of the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime.

“Every year I’m left in awe of these young people who are such outstanding ambassadors for our community and, more important, for their generation,” said Macfadyen, a longtime judge in the Goleta Teen of the Year program.

Goleta Mayor Jim Farr, City Council members Michael Bennett and Paula Perotte, and Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf also were on hand to deliver official proclamations from the City of Goleta and the County of Santa Barbara.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The 2015 Goleta Teen of the Year finalists, from left, Teen of the Year Nathan Alvarez, Adrianna Borgatello, Agata Bykovtseva, Teen of the Year runner-up Sarah Douglas, Megan Handley, Jenny Jang and Whitney Steidl. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
