Nathan Hardy Joins Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray as Associate

Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray, LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Associate Nathan Hardy.

Mr. Hardy is a skilled advocate with a background in litigation and considerable experience working with and advising public agencies.

He also has vast understanding of government ethics and public entity law, in areas as diverse as campaign finance and Brown Act compliance.

“We were impressed with Mr. Hardy’s experience working with special districts, government agencies, and public utilities. His advocacy of public policy is a direct complement to our team’s goal to crafting policies that support long term economic growth in our community and allow businesses to prosper.” said partner Trevor Large.

Mr. Hardy previously worked for the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, where he served as director of policy.

Prior to that, he was an in-house counsel with Southern California Edison Co., working on regulatory compliance and renewable resource policy issues before the Public Utilities Commission.

Mr. Hardy attended the USC Gould School of Law and served as a judicial extern to the Honorable Margaret M. Morrow of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Mr. Hardy can be reached via email at [email protected] and by phone at 805.966.-9071.

