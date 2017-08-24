Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 4:29 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

Nathan Hardy Joins Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray as Associate

By Marjorie Large for Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray | August 24, 2017 | 8:56 a.m.
Nathan Hardy Click to view larger
Nathan Hardy

Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray, LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Associate Nathan Hardy.

Mr. Hardy is a skilled advocate with a background in litigation and considerable experience working with and advising public agencies.

He also has vast understanding of government ethics and public entity law, in areas as diverse as campaign finance and Brown Act compliance.  

“We were impressed with Mr. Hardy’s experience working with special districts, government agencies, and public utilities. His advocacy of public policy is a direct complement to our team’s goal to crafting policies that support long term economic growth in our community and allow businesses to prosper.” said partner Trevor Large.  

Mr. Hardy previously worked for the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, where he served as director of policy.

Prior to that, he was an in-house counsel with Southern California Edison Co., working on regulatory compliance and renewable resource policy issues before the Public Utilities Commission.

Mr. Hardy attended the USC Gould School of Law and served as a judicial extern to the Honorable Margaret M. Morrow of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Mr. Hardy can be reached via email at [email protected] and by phone at 805.966.-9071.

Marjorie Large is a partner with WitMarkGroup.com.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 