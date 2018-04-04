Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 2:27 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 
Nathaniel Getachew, Kailey Reardon Post Fastest Times for Dos Pueblos at Seaside Invite

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 8, 2017 | 9:36 p.m.

Dos Pueblos ran its cross country race of the season at the Seaside Invitational in Ventura.

Nathaniel Getachew and Kailey Reardon were the top finishers for the Chargers in the grade-leve races. Getachew was 10th in the junior boys race with a time of 15 minutes, 35 seconds, while Reardon took seventh in the senior girls race at 19:00.6.

"Kailey Reardon had a really solid effort in her first competition of the season and we're really pleased with how she did," coach Micks Purnell said. "Nathaniel Getachew, even more so, improving almost two minutes on his time at the same meet last year. Nathaniel has had a really consistent training all summer and the results from that showed today."

Other best times for Dos Pueblos girls were junior Emmi Wyttenbach (19:23.5), senior Sara Saib (19:40.1), Josie Morales (19:55.9), and Molly Gans (20:28.4).  

For the boys, sophomore Joseph Pearlman ran 16:15, sophomore Ben Stefanski 16:30.0, junior Henry Urschel 16:41.0 and sophomore Scott Buie 17:10.

"This is a large invitational that attracts some really good teams, such as Great Oak, one of the best schools in the country," Purnell said. "The coaches like it because they run grade-level races which are less pressure for a first meet, and also good for selecting varsity teams for league meets coming up. The runners love it because the course is blazing fast, being on a paved bike path next to the ocean."

Dos Pueblos hosts the first Channel League meet on Wednesday.



 

