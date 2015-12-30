Nathaniel P. Curteman of Santa Barbara, 1988-2015

Posted on December 30, 2015 | 7:30 a.m.

Source: Pamela Storie

Nathaniel (Nate) Preston Curteman died Dec. 15, 2015, in Santa Barbara, California, at age 27. Cause of death is still pending

Nate was born on April 17, 1988, in Albany, Oregon, to Pamela and Eric Curteman. Nate spent his first months of life with his mother, Pamela, and his Grandma and Grandpa Bennett.

He lived in Albany most of his life and went to Albany Christian School, graduating from West Albany High school in 2006.

Shortly after high school, he moved in with Grandma Pauly and attended culinary arts school at Oregon Culinary Arts Institute. He eventually moved to California to be closer to his mom.

Nate loved his mom, dad and his sister, Adrianna, and his grandparents. He also loved all his friends and family and had many hobbies including: swimming, water polo, skate boarding, kayaking, and all things beach.

He enjoyed collecting trains with Grandma Pauly and really enjoyed the culinary arts. One of his most recent and proudest accomplishments was in May 2014 — he and a friend opened “Black Sheep” restaurant in Santa Barbara.

Nate is survived by his loving mother and friend, Pamela Storie; and his step-father, Jeff Storie; his father, Richard “Eric” Curteman, and his step-mother, Tina Curteman; his sister, Adrianna Curteman; grandparents Pauline Bennett and Robert and Marilyn Curteman; his girlfriend, Kendall Dubroff; and many friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Blaine Bennett Sr. on July 26, 1992,; his aunt, Paula Bennett, on June 8, 1967; his uncle, Larry Green, on March 21, 2011; and his cousin Kevin Bennett, on July 23, 2013.

Nate was a man of faith. He attended Albany First Baptist/ Willamette Community Church.

He wanted to be different and make a difference in the lives of others. He was a caring soul and had a variety of interests and many friends. His life has touched many.

Nate was a kind and caring young man who was full of life and loved every minute of it. His motto was, “come as you are, be YOU!”

A viewing was held at Starbuck-Lind on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015. A celebration of life was held in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015. His ashes were scattered at sea near Santa Barbara.

Arrangements were under the direction of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary in Lompoc.