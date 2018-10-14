Sunday, October 14 , 2018, 10:03 am | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

National Association of Women Business Owners Backs Fareed

By Austin Stukins for Justin Fareed | October 14, 2018 | 8:42 a.m.

The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) has announced its endorsement of Justin Fareed in his bid for election in California’s 24th District.   

“As a small business owner himself, Justin keenly understands the needs facing today’s small business owners,” said Molly Gimmel, NAWBO national board chair.

“He will work hard to ensure that our women and small business owners continue to be heard in Congress and ensure that they see expanded opportunities for funding and additional resources necessary for successful scaling and growth,” she said.

"Part of being a champion for women's rights is fighting for women entrepreneurs and small business owners,” said Fareed.

“It is important that our children grow up seeing examples of successful women business owners in our community, and for over 40 years the National Association of Women Business Owners has worked to open doors by transforming public policy,” he said.

“I am honored to have NAWBO's support, and in Congress I'll fight for policies that encourage small business growth, regulatory reform, and a fair, competitive procurement process for federal contracts to be performed by women-owned businesses," he said.

“NAWBO Central Coast California believes that strong representation in Washington is the key to keep Main Street businesses voices heard and make effective policy that directly affects the day to day operations of women business owners,” said Amy Grace Collins, director of advocacy for the NAWBO Central Coast California chapter.

NAWBO National considers candidates for endorsement after they have won their primary. Candidate selection is based solely on their history of business ownership or their voting record demonstrating their consistent support of business owners.

Additional endorsements will be made by NAWBO before the Nov. 6 general election.

Fore more about NAWBO, visit www.nawbo.org.

— Austin Stukins for Justin Fareed.

 

