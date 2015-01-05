Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 7:03 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

National Association of Women Business Owners Joins Vision 2020 as National Ally

By National Association of Women Business Owners | January 5, 2015 | 7:46 a.m.

The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) is proud to announce it has joined Vision 2020 as a National Ally.

Vision 2020 is a coalition of individuals and organizations united in the commitment to achieve economic, political and social equality for women and girls by the year 2020, the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that granted women the right to vote.

"As we prepare to celebrate the 40th anniversary of NAWBO in 2015, the timing is perfect to begin this positive collaboration. The Vision 2020 mission is one near and dear to our hearts at NAWBO. We look forward to celebrating many successes in the next several years as we countdown to this historic anniversary of women’s right to vote together with Vision 2020 and our fellow National Allies,” said Darla Beggs, NAWBO national board chair. “We are pleased to join the Vision 2020 efforts as a National Ally and look forward to pursing our goal of offering training and education to our members about government and public policy in the hope that they will pursue public office or public policy efforts themselves.”

Vision 2020 has more than 130 delegates across the nation working on local and regional initiatives. Vision 2020 also partners with more than 80 national allies representing more than 20 million members.

"We are thrilled to have NAWBO join as a National Ally and are excited to work with NAWBO members across the country,” said Lynn Yeakel, founder and co-chair of Vision 2020. “NAWBO members have a lot to offer, and we look forward to partnering with them as they harness their voices and their ideas to better the world for all women."

