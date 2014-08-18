National Authority on Prosecution of Animal Abuse to Speak in Santa Barbara

Attorney Allie Phillips from the National District Attorneys Association will be in Santa Barbara for a one-day presentation on “Understanding the Link between Violence to Animals and People and Why People Abuse Animals: Practical Solutions for Keeping Your Community Safe.”

The program is open to the public and will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 4 in the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Phillips is an active animal advocate and animal shelter volunteer and is a nationally recognized expert specializing in the co-occurrence between animal abuse and violence to humans.

She has conducted over 200 trainings across the United States to prosecutors, judges, and child, family violence and animal protection professionals, and has authored more than 50 publications.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley invites you to participate in this “extraordinary opportunity to come together to learn more about how to truly make a difference in the investigation and presentation of animal and human abuse.”