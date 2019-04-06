Pixel Tracker

National Book Award Finalist Jarret Krosockza to Visit Library, Work With Kids

Author wrote illustrated memoir called Hey, Kiddo

Jarret J. Krosockza says art class and a sketchbook were lifesavers for him.
By Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara | April 6, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara Public Library will be hosting an evening with author and illustrator Jarrett J. Krosockza, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, in the library's Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Krosoczka will talk about Hey, Kiddo, his illustrated memoir about growing up in a family grappling with his mother’s heroin addiction. A 2019 National Book Award finalist, Krosoczka recounts how an art class and a sketchbook saved his life.

In addition to his graphic memoir, Krosoczka has a distinguished career writing books for young people, including picture books, the popular Lunch Lady and Jedi Academy comic series.

Copies of Hey Kiddo will be available for purchase courtesy of The Book Den, and Krosoczka will be sign books after the talk.

During his visit to Santa Barbara, Krosoczka will be visiting students at La Cuesta High School for a writing workshop, He also will be at an afterschool event for kids on writing with pictures and making their own graphic novels, 3:30 p.m. at the Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St.

All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara.

 

