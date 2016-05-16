Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:17 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

National Center for Ecological Analysis, Synthesis Earns Grant for Salmon Sustainability Project

By Julie Cohen for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | May 16, 2016 | 1:10 p.m.
NCEAS Director Frank Davis Click to view larger
NCEAS Director Frank Davis (Courtesy photo)

Due largely to a strong science-based management approach, salmon in Alaska persist. But the species’ long-term abundance and viability are under threat on several fronts — global warming, ocean acidification and incompatible development of salmon watersheds among them.

While marine scientists are deeply concerned about the future of salmon in many Alaskan watersheds, limited mechanisms or forums exist for sharing interdisciplinary knowledge about the fish. That is about to change.

A $2.4 million grant from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation to UC Santa Barbara’s National Center for Ecological Synthesis and Analysis (NCEAS) aims to address such issues.

According to NCEAS Director Frank Davis, the project’s overarching goal is to pull together all of the science pieces to gain a clearer picture of the salmon system in Alaska.

“This is about the ecological system as well as the social system associated with salmon management in Alaska,” he said.

NCEAS will work in partnership with Anchorage-based Nautilus Impact Investing, which provides advice to social and environmental investors. Together, the two organizations will work with a diverse coalition of Alaskan and national salmon experts to synthesize vast amounts of social, economic, ecological and related information.

“An important goal of the project is to create the capacity for ongoing synthesis among Alaskan salmon constituencies and stakeholders,” said Davis. “To that end, we will transfer some of NCEAS’s approach to synthesis and collaboration to the Alaskan salmon science community.”

The project will engage a series of expert working groups covering a wide range of topics. These groups will collate and analyze available data to answer key questions, such as the potential impacts of climate change on salmon in Alaska, and examine the global role and interconnectedness of Alaskan salmon stocks from biological, social and economic perspectives.

“It’s ambitious, but our goal is to build a knowledge base that will have broad applications to address existing and emerging questions,” said Nautilus principal Ian Dutton. “Our vision of success is that the synthesis we produce will be used by stakeholders to help sustain the already strong salmon system in Alaska. Through this collaboration, we will provide new insights and better access to information to people who depend on this resource over the long term.”

Julie Cohen writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 