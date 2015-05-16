National Charity League Bestows Annual Awards on Ticktocker Stars

This year’s Ticktocker Awards Meeting, an event that happens every May, celebrated Ticktockers and Patronesses of the Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Charity League’s 2015 accomplishments.

The National Charity League (NCL), a nonprofit mother-daughter organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences supports 20 local nonprofit organizations through its volunteer work.

This year, the Santa Barbara chapter collectively donated nearly 9,400 hours of service to these Santa Barbara-based organizations. Over the past five years, NCL’s Santa Barbara chapter has collectively volunteered more than 40,500 hours to its philanthropies.

The May 3 meeting celebrated outstanding service in five different categories by awarding NCL members who have gone above and beyond chapter expectations in service to their community. The honors include the The Spirit, Yellow Rosebud, Mission Bell, Yellow Rose, Heart of Gold, Hourglass, Yellow Rose Bouquet, Merci, Diane Gilchrist Mother-Daughter and Senior Service awards.

The Spirit Award recipients were Audrey Murphy, Lulu Blau, Alexandria Marx, Chloe Stevens, Georgia Caesar and Megan Bergthold.

The Yellow Rosebud Award went to Catherine Mesipam, Isabella “Bella” Darke​, Mary Nicole Ramirez, Hayley Bankhead, Amanda Schwartz, Siena Pomerantz, Claire Velez, Lauren Zahm, Giulia Tasca, Brynn Sofro, Sofia Tasca, Danya Belkin, Julia Forester, Emily Westmacott, Natalie Baur, Natasha Heyer, Paige Maho, Ava Burford, Chloe Stevens, Samantha Forster, Grace Burford and Morgan Fell.

The Mission Bell Award was given to the Ticktockers who volunteered an exemplary number of hours for NCL philanthropies: Alex Koke, Safety Town; Delaney Werner, Dream Foundation; Jayne Wood, B.U.N.S.; Cadence Caesar, McKinley School; Catherine Mesipam, Safety Town; Mary Nicole Ramirez, Safety Town; Giulia Tasca, Safety Town; and Ava Burford, Safety Town.

The Yellow Rose Award went to Jayne Wood, Madison Minier, Cadence Caesar, Elison Gamberdella, Lily McWhirter and Cassidy Kimball.

The Heart of Gold Award, given for serving 75 hours to NCL philanthropies, went to Josie Doughty, Safety Town; Amanda Hayes, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital; Alexandria Marx, Safety Town; Emily Condon, Safety Town; and Lily McWhirter, Santa Barbara Zoo.

The Hourglass Award, an award given to the Ticktockers who have completed 100 hours of philanthropic service, in addition to the required 15, for a total of 115 or more hours in a combination of different philanthropies, was given to Georgia Caesar, Amanda Roberts, Josie Doughty, Amanda Hayes, Clare Kelly, Alex Koke, Delaney Werner, Alexandria Marx and Emily Condon.

The Yellow Rose Bouquet Award, given to Ticktockers who have completed 100 hours of philanthropic service, in addition to the required 15, for a total of 115 or more hours, at one philanthropy went to Georgia Caesar, Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center; Amanda Roberts, Safety Town; and Alexandria Marx, Safety Town.

The Merci Award is given to the Ticktocker who earned the most philanthropic service hours during the year. It was awarded to Georgia Caesar.

The Diane Gilchrist Award for the most hours served as a mother-daughter team went to Melinda and Delaney Werner.

The Senior Service Award went to Bella Darke as the graduating senior who has earned the highest number of cumulative philanthropic service hours earned during her years in NCL. Darke volunteered 673 hours over her six years with NCL.

The annual Ticktocker Awards Meeting is also the organization’s official passing of the baton for Patronness (mother) leadership. Provisional members become a formal part of the organization and the new board is introduced. This year NCL president Amy Mayfield passed the gavel to incoming NCL president Jeannie Burford, and outgoing grade-level advisers and board members were recognized for their service to the organization and the community.

One of the most anticipated aspects of NCL’s annual May meeting is the recognition of the high school senior class of Ticktockers and their mothers. During this part of the meeting, Ticktockers and Patronesses share favorite NCL experiences during the course of their six years in NCL as well as future college aspirations and professional plans.

— Hilary Doubleday is a National Charity League parent.