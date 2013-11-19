National Charity League of Santa Barbara Honored with Girls Inc. Award

The Santa Barbara Chapter of National Charity League Inc. was honored on Nov. 7 with the Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara 2013 "Strong, Smart, and Bold" award.

Chapter President Lana McIntyre accepted the award on behalf of the chapter at a luncheon at the Bacara Resort & Spa hosted my Andrew Firestone and featuring keynote speaker and No. 6 world champion female surfer Lakey Peterson.

The NCL received the award for its embodiment of the mission, vision and values of Girls Inc. As an honoree, the chapter demonstrates an ongoing commitment to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold through their leadership, service and support and has had a significant impact on the lives of the girls and the community as a whole.

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara is dedicated to providing life changing educational programs to young girls in a safe, happy and supportive environment. Girls Inc.'s trained professional staff delivers curriculum to more than 1,000 girls each year, ensuring they develop life skills, self-confidence and the tools to make smart choices.

— Sheri Fay is the publicity coordinator for the Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Charity League.