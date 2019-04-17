Fashionable Event Honors National Charity League of Santa Barbara’s Senior Ticktockers

The words bold, brave and amazing were used to describe 18 National Charity League Ticktockers, all high school seniors from schools across Santa Barbara, as they took to the stage Sunday to celebrate six years of service to the Santa Barbara community at the National Charity League’s annual Senior Recognition Event.

The National Charity League has the mission of fostering mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.

In her opening address, Santa Barbara resident and NCL President Laura Forster informed the 500 guests gathered at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, “The Ticktocker Class of 2019, through six years of dedication, have collectively donated over 5,500 hours of volunteer service to our community, bonding in friendships that will last their lifetime.”

Additionally, the Santa Barbara chapter completed 11,341 volunteer hours donated to 20 philanthropies this NCL year, which is an all-time record for the chapter.

The event, co-chaired by Jeannie Burford and Suzanne Murphy, both of Montecito, was elegant, exciting and centered on the theme of “Reveal: Never be afraid of being who you are. Be bold, be brave, and never fear hiding behind a mask!”

The evening was divided into two distinct parts, a poise and presentation portion during which NCL’s Senior and Junior Ticktockers wowed the audience with a fashion show choreographed by Julie Walsmith and modeled clothes from local boutiques Allora by Laura, Ambiance Boutique Montecito, Angel Montecito, Chasen, Diani, K. Frank, Wendy Foster State Street, Wendy Foster Sportswear, Whiskey & Leather and Whistle Club; and a Senior Recognition portion, during which the National Charity League accomplishments of each Senior Ticktocker were honored and personal interviews with each Ticktocker shared.

Individually, each Ticktocker Senior, wearing a long, formal gown, was formally presented to the audience. They then walked alone on the runway and were greeted by beaming loved ones. It was a moving part of the evening during which the NCL seniors, each having grown so much through her involvement in NCL, present themselves as proud and accomplished young women.

The 18 senior Ticktockers who were honored were Haley Bankhead, Katie Browne, Ava Burford, Megan Duffy, Sara Engmyr, Bella Hurvitz, Molly Kirkbride, Alex Koke, Talia Medel, Gabby Minier, Ally Mintzer, Siena Pomerantz, Marynicole Ramirez, Devan Randolph, Bella Reichard, Jenna Rode, Emily Westmacott and Jayne Wood.

The accomplishments of one senior in particular, Marynicole Ramirez, the young lady who had served more than 600 hours, the highest number of community service hours in her class during her entire career in NCL, was honored at the beginning of the evening.

Ramirez, in a long silver dress, confidently took the podium and spoke to the packed room about discovering her passion for helping others through her involvement at Safety Town. She explained how a connection with a special-needs camper changed her life. Many of her volunteer hours were spent alongside her mother, Arlene Ramirez, who helped to show Ramirez her path forward in life. Her dream is to be a lawyer. She will be pursuing a philosophy degree next year at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.

At the beginning of the evening, Forster shared, “As the theme this year, I encouraged our Patronesses and Ticktockers to 'Be Intentional,' to be intentional with their family, friends, NCL and their life. To be intentional to have balance and for all of us to work together to bring meaning and purpose to our chapter.”

This was a goal that was met this year and clearly celebrated at Senior Recognition.

— Kim Blankenhorn represents the National Charity League of Santa Barbara.