National Charity League Honors 2014 Graduating Class at Annual Senior Presents

The Santa Barbara Chapter of National Charity League is holding its Senior Presents at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort. The theme of the event is “Fierce, Fearless and Unforgettable.”

The evening honors the graduating seniors of 2014 along with their mothers, who over their six years in NCL have given an impressive 5,856 hours to local nonprofit organizations. The Ticktockers worked at various nonprofits, such as the Children’s Creative Project, Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, Dream Foundation, Safety Town, Santa Barbara Museum of Art and Ridley-Tree Education Center, Special Olympics Southern California-Santa Barbara County Region, Storyteller Children’s Center and more.

This year’s Ticktockers are Hannah Rose Brisby, Olivia Belle Caesar, Grace Copeland, Sara Ashlin Doyle, Emma Eccles, Rachel Rene Fay, Madeline Grace Frohling, Brenna Claire Geiger, Caterina Jacquelyn Lafitte, Nicole Kristine-Marie Larson, Clara Mae Madsen, Susan Madeline Marquis, Julia Renee McClintock, Olivia Jane Pickett, Sammi Schurmer, Milana Rose Skiff, Britten Barbara Ann Vilander, Madeleine Wall, Grace Jordan Woolf and Kayla Zola.

Skiff, has volunteered an inspiring 921 hours during her six years with NCL.

“The Oncology Department at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is my favorite place to volunteer,” she said. “I love it and everyone there is so kind. It’s a good experience for me, and because of it I will pursue a career as an oncologist in college.

“My mom and I have also volunteered in the pasta booth at I Madonnari every year for the past six years and we really enjoy it. It gives us the chance to participate in community service together.”

Zola and her mother, patroness Belinda Zola, enjoyed volunteering together and making flower arrangements for the Dream Foundation.

“It feels more like we are sharing a hobby than anything else,” Belinda Zola said. “Kayla is very creative, and I have learned so much from her about just letting go and having fun! Not only are we able to bring some joy to terminally ill people, but we can also share the joy of our efforts with other volunteers, with each other and ourselves!

“This is just one example of how NCL has helped teach our three daughters how to get involved and give back to their community while strengthening mother, daughter and sibling relationships.”

Larson and her mother, patroness Traci Timm-Larson, felt that NCL brought them closer by volunteering together.

“Nicole and I feel NCL has brought us closer through philanthropy,” Timm-Larson said. “We are fortunate to have a number of incredible nonprofits in Santa Barbara to volunteer our time together.”

Patronesses Luann Caesar and Ann Marquis are co-chairing the Senior Presents.

“It has been an honor to work alongside our daughters for the past six years, to see them grow and mature while giving back through volunteer work to the the Santa Barbara community,” they said in a statement. “Our NCL Senior Presentation Event is an opportunity for the girls not only to be recognized for their service, but it is also the chance for them to share how these experiences have shaped their lives.

“It has been a privilege to work with the Class of 2014 NCL Ticktockers to help them achieve these outstanding goals.”

National Charity League Inc. of Santa Barbara was started in 1962 as an organization of mothers and daughters working together in four areas: philanthropy, education, culturally and developing leadership skills. The Santa Barbara chapter currently supports the works of 19 local philanthropies, often providing a valuable volunteer workforce for local organizations such as Cottage Hospital, Direct Relief, McKinley School, Santa Barbara Public Library, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Unity Shoppe and many more.

The local chapter is an “hours-only” chapter, meaning that members donate their time only, and do not raise funds to assist the charities. Each mother and daughter member is required to fulfill a minimum of both league and philanthropy hours, or community service. expressed,

“Having two daughters, almost six years apart, NCL has created a commonality of experience that we will share for a lifetime,” patroness Ginger Woolf said. “We have had amazing volunteer experiences.”

Another aspect of the organization is education. Each Ticktocker is part of an age-level class that conducts a monthly meeting, has guest speakers on various age-appropriate topics, and often does an off-site philanthropy project as a part of its meeting. The girls learn the board position and leadership skills of running a proper business meeting, practice time-management tools, learn to communicate effectively while speaking in public, and practice diplomacy in working together on projects.

— Sheri Fay is the publicity coordinator for the Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Charity League.