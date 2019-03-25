National Charity League Santa Barbara Tips Hat to Senior Ticktockers

The National Charity League (NCL), Inc. Senior Recognition, honoring 18 high school senior graduates, most of whom have been volunteering through NCL for six years, will be held Sunday, April 14, at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

The annual black tie-optional celebration marks the culmination of the young ladies’ years of service to the Santa Barbara community. The event expects to draw close to 500 attendees.

During their years with NCL, the women, known as Ticktockers, have collectively volunteered more than 4,000 philanthropy hours and have taken on substantial leadership and board training positions.

The senior recognition evening opens with a welcome from NCL president Laura Forster and a slideshow highlighting all girls in the league (grades 7-12) who are actively involved in community service and leadership endeavors.

A skit starring the class of 2019 is next, followed by a fashion show featuring junior and senior Ticktockers modeling Spring 2019 looks donated by Allora, Ambiance, Angel Montecito, Wendy Foster State Street, Wendy Foster Sportswear, Chasen, Diani, K. Frank, Wendy Whistle Club, and Whiskey & Leather.

Senior recognition is chaired by NCL patronesses Jeannie Burford and Suzanne Murphy.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Charity League currently supports 20 local nonprofit organizations including: B.U.N.S. (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter), Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, The Children’s Creative Project (I Madonnari Chalk Festival), Cottage Hospital, The Dream Foundation, Direct Relief International.

Explore Ecology, Santa Barbara Foodbank, HEARTS Adaptive Riding Center, Mental Wellness Center, MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation, Santa Barbara Museum of Art & Ridley Tree Art Education Center.

Museum of Natural History & Sea Center, Safety Town (Soroptimist International), Special Olympics, Storyteller Children’s Center, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Unity Shoppe, Santa Barbara Zoological Gardens, and UCSB Koegel Autism Center.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of National Charity League was started in 1962. NCL honors its mission of fostering mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.

NCL membership begins when Ticktockers are in seventh-grade and continues through their senior year of high school.

— Kim Blankenhorn for National Charity League Santa Barbara.