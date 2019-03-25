Pixel Tracker

Monday, March 25 , 2019, 3:21 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

National Charity League Santa Barbara Tips Hat to Senior Ticktockers

Graduating high school senior Ticktockers in National Charity League Santa Barbara.
Graduating high school senior Ticktockers in National Charity League Santa Barbara. (Courtesy photo)
By Kim Blankenhorn for National Charity League Santa Barbara | March 25, 2019 | 2:25 p.m.

The National Charity League (NCL), Inc. Senior Recognition, honoring 18 high school senior graduates, most of whom have been volunteering through NCL for six years, will be held Sunday, April 14, at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

The annual black tie-optional celebration marks the culmination of the young ladies’ years of service to the Santa Barbara community. The event expects to draw close to 500 attendees.

During their years with NCL, the women, known as Ticktockers, have collectively volunteered more than 4,000 philanthropy hours and have taken on substantial leadership and board training positions.

The senior recognition evening opens with a welcome from NCL president Laura Forster and a slideshow highlighting all girls in the league (grades 7-12) who are actively involved in community service and leadership endeavors.

A skit starring the class of 2019 is next, followed by a fashion show featuring junior and senior Ticktockers modeling Spring 2019 looks donated by Allora, Ambiance, Angel Montecito, Wendy Foster State Street, Wendy Foster Sportswear, Chasen, Diani, K. Frank, Wendy Whistle Club, and Whiskey & Leather.

Senior recognition is chaired by NCL patronesses Jeannie Burford and Suzanne Murphy.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Charity League currently supports 20 local nonprofit organizations including:  B.U.N.S. (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter), Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, The Children’s Creative Project (I Madonnari Chalk Festival), Cottage Hospital, The Dream Foundation, Direct Relief International.

Explore Ecology, Santa Barbara Foodbank, HEARTS Adaptive Riding Center, Mental Wellness Center, MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation, Santa Barbara Museum of Art & Ridley Tree Art Education Center.

Museum of Natural History & Sea Center, Safety Town (Soroptimist International), Special Olympics, Storyteller Children’s Center, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Unity Shoppe, Santa Barbara Zoological Gardens, and UCSB Koegel Autism Center.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of National Charity League was started in 1962. NCL honors its mission of fostering mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.

NCL membership begins when Ticktockers are in seventh-grade and continues through their senior year of high school.

— Kim Blankenhorn for National Charity League Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 