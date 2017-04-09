National Charity League Sends Off Its 2017 Senior Class in Style

The National Charity League Santa Barbara Chapter’s Class of 2017 sits for the official class photo on the steps of the Santa Barbara Mission. The seniors are Nicole Belton, Poppy Brittingham, Grace Burford, Emily Condon, Nicole DeBevoise, Isabelle Doubleday, Josie Doughty, Chloe Hamer, Amanda Hayes, Natasha Heyer, Grace Ingram, Kate Mascari, Delaney Mayfield, Eveline Mayner, Julia McMahonm, Catherine Mesipam, Brittany Prentice, Erica Schroeder, Olivia Siemens, Brooklyn Snyder, Lili Soth, Chloe Stevens, Giulia Tasca and Delaney Werner. (National Charity League photo)

National Charity League Ticktockers strut down the runway during the Great Gatsby-themed fashion show as part of NCL’s annual Senior Recognition. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Delaney Werner, the 2017 National Charity League Senior Service Award honoree, explains how volunteer service has enriched her life. “I am grateful for NCL having laid the groundwork for me to discover my interests and full potential while refining my leadership skills,” she says. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

NCL president Ann Marquis congratulates the senior class. “Each Ticktocker during her six years in NCL participates in programming that is structured around our three NCL pillars of community service, leadership development and cultural experiences,” she says. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

National Charity League president Ann Marquis welcomes more than 500 guests to NCL’s annual Senior Recognition, held Sunday at The Fess Parker. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

The National Charity League senior class is honored at the annual recognition gala, which was held Sunday at The Fess Parker in Santa Barbara. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

The Santa Barbara Chapter of National Charity League held its annual Senior Recognition on Sunday to honor its 24 high school senior graduates.

The Great Gatsby-themed, black-tie optional celebration at The Fess Parker marked the culmination of the NCL senior class’ service to the Santa Barbara community. Many of the young women have been in the mother-daughter organization since they were in the seventh grade.

NCL’s Santa Barbara Chapter currently supports 21 local nonprofit organizations through its mission to foster mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.

Members of the Class of 2017 are Nicole Belton, Poppy Brittingham, Grace Burford, Emily Condon, Nicole DeBevoise, Isabelle Doubleday, Josie Doughty, Chloe Hamer, Amanda Hayes, Natasha Heyer, Grace Ingram, Kate Mascari, Delaney Mayfield, Eveline Mayner, Julia McMahonm, Catherine Mesipam, Brittany Prentice, Erica Schroeder, Olivia Siemens, Brooklyn Snyder, Lili Soth, Chloe Stevens, Giulia Tasca and Delaney Werner.

The class represents Bishop Diego High School, Cate School, Dos Pueblos High, Laguna Blanca School, San Marcos High, Santa Barbara High and The Thacher School.

The evening kicked off with a welcome from NCL president Ann Marquis.

“Each Ticktocker during her six years in NCL participates in programming that is structured around our three NCL pillars of community service, leadership development and cultural experiences,” she said.

Marquis outlined the focus areas, explaining that the junior high years involve communication, preparing for high school, self-image and respect for others. As they mature, the girls participate in discussions with mentors and professional resources who talk about more sensitive topics such as alcohol and drug abuse, interviewing techniques and career development.

Over time, the Ticktockers work on skills such as public speaking, leadership, time management and etiquette, and during their junior and senior years poise and presentation are introduced.

“While to some it may look like just modeling, in actuality it is training these young women to hold themselves with confident elegance and self assurance that will help them be successful in all of their future endeavors,” Marquis said of the evening’s presentation.

“Yes, they look beautiful. Yes, it is fashion focused, but it is about the confidence they have gained through this positive experience.

“These are young women whop are going to leave their mark in the world. They are future leaders, professionals and mothers. They will model all of the best values that they have learned in their six years of NCL.”

The Class of 2017 performed a brief skit, followed by a fashion show featuring junior and senior Ticktockers modeling the latest looks — generously donated by Allora by Laura, Angel, Blanka, Calypso, Chasen, Diani, K. Frank, Wendy Foster Sportswear, Wendy Foster State Street, Whiskey & Leather and Whistle Club.

More than 500 guests attended Sunday’s Senior Recognition. The highlight of the evening was the recognition of this year’s graduating class, which has collectively volunteered 6,423 hours over the past six years.

Senior Delaney Werner, this year’s Senior Service Award recipient — who volunteered 603 hours over the past six years — represented her class in a keynote address.

“It is not only a time for us to reflect on our previous years (in NCL), but to look forward to our next stage in life, college and future endeavors” she said. “There is so much I can take away from my experiences in NCL, and a lot of what I learned, I can attribute to the friendships I have made.

“I am grateful for NCL having laid the groundwork for me to discover my interests and full potential while refining my leadership skills.”

After individual recognition of each senior, fathers joined their daughters on stage for a sentimental dance.

The Senior Recognition was chaired by NCL patronesses Carol Ann Mayner and Marie DeBevoise, who carefully managed every detail of the event.

“These bright young women are destined to make a difference in our society,” Mayner said. “They are dedicated scholars, polished leaders and creative individuals with a passion for knowledge. Don’t be surprised if you find that one of them has helped terraform Mars or written the next Broadway play!

“They all have embraced the Gatsby theme, sharing with us their unique personalities through their individual performances. I am very grateful to have worked so closely with these young women. And, of course, we would like to thank our wonderful stores for the fabulous fashions they generously donated for the show.”

The charities that the Santa Barbara NCL Chapter supports are American Cancer Society, Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (BUNS), Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse (CADA), Children’s Creative Project (I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival), Cottage Health, Direct Relief, Dream Foundation, Explore Ecology, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Safety Town, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Santa Barbara Zoo, Sea Center, Special Olympics, Storyteller Children’s Center, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, UC Santa Barbara Koegel Autism Center and Unity Shoppe.

Click here for more information about National Charity League.

— Danielle McCaffery is publicity chairwoman of the Santa Barbara Chapter of National Charity League.