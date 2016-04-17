National Charity League Fashion Show Sends Its Seniors Off in Style

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

National Charity League’s annual Senior Recognition extravaganza took place April 10 at The Fess Parker along the Santa Barbara waterfront. It marked the culmination of 23 young women’s years of service to the community.

Senior Recognition is an event that National Charity League hosts each year to honor its high school senior graduates, most of whom have been volunteering through the mother-daughter service organization for six years.

This year’s senior class represented young women from five area high schools: Bishop Diego, Cate, Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara. NCL’s Santa Barbara chapter currently supports 20 local nonprofit organizations with volunteer service through its mission to foster mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.

The evening kicked off with a welcome from NCL president Jeannie Burford and a slide show showcasing photos of the136 seventh-through-12th grade girls actively involved in NCL’s community service endeavors.

A tightly choreographed fashion show featured the Ticktocker Class of 2016 modeling the latest looks that were generously donated by Angel, BCBG, Calypso St. Barth, Chasen, Churchill Jewelers, ​DIANI, K. Frank, Wendy Foster and Whistle Club.

After individual recognition of each senior, fathers joined their daughters on stage for a sentimental dance.

The highlight of the evening was the recognition of this year’s graduating class, which has collectively volunteered 6,492 hours over the past six years.

Senior Georgia Caesar, this year’s Senior Service Award recipient, who volunteered more than 1,200 hours, represented her class in a keynote address.

“I volunteered at the Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center,” the Santa Barbara High senior said. “I started as a side walker — walking alongside the people with disabilities who were riding the horses to ensure that that they had a safe ride. It was wonderful; riding stimulates the same muscles as walking for those who are unable to walk.

“Later I became a team captain, organizing other volunteers, the riders and the horses. I really felt my calling. Happily, I am enrolled in the Equine Sciences Program at Colorado State University where I will begin this fall!”

Burford shared with Noozhawk her pride in the accomplishments of this year’s senior class.

“This event is always one of my favorites, as it honors these young women who are committed to improving their community, while juggling sports, schoolwork, college applications and many other extracurricular activities,” she said. “As these young women graduate they will take with them strong leadership skills and knowledge that they can make a difference in their community.

“I am happy to say that all are attending college next year.”

In addition to Caesar, the 2016 seniors are Danielle Abrams, Chloe Allen, Hannah Barr, Natalie Baur, Jacqueline Berci, Allison Bliss, Ava Doré, Gabrelle Echt, Mckenzie Fell, Julia Frohling, Emma Glancy, Cassidy Kimball, Emily Lafitte, Phoebe Madsen, Madison Minier, Bridget Mitchell, Baylor Randolph, Lauren Seigel, Peyton Shelburne, Ashley Steidl, Whitney Steidl and Lauren Zahm.

Senior Recognition was chaired by NCL patronesses Luann Caesar and Lisa Kimball, who carefully oversaw every detail of this event, which drew nearly 500 guests. The fashion show was directed by Julie Walsmith and produced by Table Rock Productions.

The NCL membership begins when Ticktockers (as students are known) are in the seventh grade and continues through students’ senior year of high school. The Santa Barbara chapter has been in operation since 1962.

The charities that the National Charity League supports are Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (BUNS), Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse (CADA), CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation), Children’s Creative Project (I Madonnari Chalk Festival), Cottage Hospital, Direct Relief, ​Dream Foundation, Explore Ecology, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Hearts Adaptive Riding Center, Santa Barbara Museum of Art & Ridley-Tree Education Center, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History & Sea Center, Santa Barbara Safety Town (Soroptimist International), Special Olympics Santa Barbara, Storyteller Children’s Center, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Unity Shoppe and the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Each Ticktocker also participates in an educational program to learn the board position and leadership skills of running a proper business meeting, practice time-management tools, learn to communicate effectively while speaking in public, and practice diplomacy in working together on projects.

The local chapter members donate their time only and do not raise funds to assist the charities. Each mother and daughter member is required to fulfill a minimum of both league and philanthropy hours and community service.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. This article includes reportinf