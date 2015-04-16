National Charity League of Santa Barbara Honors Its Ticktockers in Style

'The Greatest Show on Earth' Senior Presents event recognizes the graduates for their achievements and dedication to volunteerism

The Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort hosted more than 500 people at “The Greatest Show on Earth” Senior Presents event for the National Charity League's Santa Barbara Chapter, honoring the Ticktocker Class of 2015.

Volunteerism is a major component of the service-based program where mother and daughter bond as partners in community building and share a common vision of serving and enriching the lives of Santa Barbara County residents.

“This evening, we recognize and honor an exceptional senior class of 18 poised young ladies for their many achievements and their dedicated service to our 20 local philanthropies,” chapter president Amy Mayfield said. “Over the past six years, these diligent Ticktockers have accumulated 4,366 hours of community service.”

The evening began with a welcome message from Mayfield, who followed her mother as a Ticktocker and is now the mother of two young girls six years apart. She is now slotted to remain with the six-year-long program that is a large part of her upbringing and her family.

“This year my chapter for them is ‘Happiness,’ and my inspiration came from the unusual combination of singer Pharrell Williams and AHA! founder Dr. Jennifer Freed,” Mayfield said. “All year long, I have been sharing quotes and encouraging our members to find their passions, realize their dreams and be happy giving back to others.”

An opening number by the senior class was followed by the talented and motivated seniors strolling the runway modeling fashions donated by local retailers.

The young ladies enchanted the crowd of onlookers in fashions courtesy of Angel, Calypso, Chasen, Diani, K. Frank, Lana Marme, Wendy Foster and Whistle Club.

The graduating seniors of 2015 along with their mothers gave time over their six years with the National Charity League to local nonprofits in Santa Barbara, including the American Cancer Society, CADA, Direct Relief, Special Olympics and the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

After the fashion show, Mayfield offered a special thank you to senior presentation chairs Yvette Giller and Kristin Linehan, and introduced the Senior Service Award winner, Isabella Darke.

“As an incoming freshman at Dos Pueblos High School, I founded and subsequently led the ‘Dream Team,’ a service club whose members complete hands-on projects (cards, letters, memory books) that I and others would later deliver to local patients,” Darke said. “Over the past four years, Dream Team's nearly 50 members have created over 12,000 cards for the Dream Foundation.”

Darke went on to share a touching story about the impact of this service on one cancer-stricken woman who she had never personally met until stopping by her home one day.

“When I saw the wall behind me, filled with each of the cards she had been receiving,” Darke said. “Every inch of free space — above the door, in between picture frames — was covered with taped up cards.

“I looked in wonder at the words of encouragement written by students whom she might not ever get to meet. It was an explosion of colors and joy. Without her having to say another word, I saw before my eyes the difference we were making.”

Darke is also a co-founder of Teens for Mary’s Meals, runs cross-country and is a member of the engineering academy. She received the award for logging 637 volunteer hours in six years, and was followed by the 17 other exceptional young women who were introduced one-by-one for the senior presentations.

“There's something so fulfilling about giving back right here in our community and it's amazing to have the opportunity to share this experience with my mother,” senior Ticktocker Jackie McIntyre said. “NCL is really about helping others and putting their needs before our own, which has taught us humility and gratitude.”

At the end of the presentation, the Ticktockers walked to the end of the runway, where they were greeted warmly by their parents and escorted off stage.

"For me, it's been a great opportunity to not only volunteer with various philanthropies in our community, but to connect with so many other talented, hardworking and amazing women and their daughters,” Lana McIntyre, Jackie’s mother, told Noozhawk.

The senior presentations of each individual Ticktocker represents the culmination of each young lady’s dedication and commitment over the last six years and is an opportunity for the girls to share how these experiences have shaped their lives while being recognized for their service.

“I believe our six-year NCL experience has the ability to change lives by inspiring and empowering young women to succeed as confident, well-rounded and socially aware contributors in our community,” Mayfield said.

The National Charity League of Santa Barbara began in 1962 as an organization comprised of mothers and daughters working together in four ways: philanthropically, educationally, culturally and developing leadership skills.

Each Ticktocker also participates in an educational program to learn the board position and leadership skills of running a proper business meeting, practice time-management tools, learn to communicate effectively while speaking in public, and practice diplomacy in working together on projects.

The local chapter members donate their time only and do not raise funds to assist the charities where each mother and daughter member is required to fulfill a minimum of both league and philanthropy hours and community service.

“Beyond what I’ve been able to accomplish because of NCL, the best gift I’ve received from NCL has been the time my mom and I have been able to spend together,” Darke said. “The time I get to spend with my mom is truly priceless. She’s pretty amazing and I’m one lucky daughter.”

