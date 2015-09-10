National Disabilities Advocate Joins Hillside House Board of Directors

Advice

Hillside House of Santa Barbara's Jim Wolfe, board chairman, and Craig Olson, executive director, welcomed national disabilities advocate, Dr. Tom McCool, Ed.D. as the newest member of its board of directors.

With more than 30 years experience working in the developmental disability field, Dr. McCool is best known for his leadership roles serving as president/CEO of Eden Autism Services and vice president of developmental and government affairs at Devereux Califronia.

Currently, McCool is the president of TMC Consulting, where he provides management consultation services to promote quality programs and services for children and adults with special needs.

“I see this as a wonderful opportunity to not only help the board and the Santa Barbara community recognize the long history of quality services provided to Hillside House clients but also engage in a process to insure long term quality and sustainability of services to this vulnerable population,” he said.

In 2005, Dr. McCool joined Eden Autism Services in Princeton, N.J. as its CEO and led the effort to design and build a model autism education facility. Upon retiring from Eden Autism Services, Dr. McCool returned to Santa Barbara in February this year.

In October 2014, Dr. McCool was named president/CEO of the Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board, a national credentialing program that recognizes specific autism and behavioral training for staff.

Dr. McCool co-founded several organizations, including National Association of Residential Providers for Adults with Autism, National Commission for the Accreditation of Special Education Services and Autism Services Group.

He has served as president of the board of directors for The National Association of Private Special Education Centers.

Dr. McCool received a doctor of education degree at Fairleigh Dickson University in Teaneck, N.J. while working at Devereux in Pennsylvania.

In 1985, Dr. McCool became the director of Devereux California in response to the need for the development of autism services for both children and adults in California. It was at Devereux California that Dr. McCool began working with Hillside House

— Nikki Ramirez is the director of development at Hillside House of Santa Barbara.