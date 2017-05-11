Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 5:53 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

National Engineers Group Taps County’s McGolpin for Vice President

Director of Santa Barbara County Public Works Department hopes to bring more federal funds to local level

Installations took place at National Association of County Engineers Annual Conference in Cincinnati. (National Association of County Engineers)
By Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County Public Works | May 11, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The National Association of County Engineers (NACE) installed Santa Barbara County Public Works Department Director Scott McGolpin as Western Region vice president during its recent 2017 Annual Conference in Cincinnati.

McGolpin has served as public works director since 2007. He oversees the Water Resources, Resource Recovery and Waste Management, Transportation, Surveyor, and Administration divisions including a staff of 281 employees and a budget of $111 million.

McGolpin said he is looking forward to working with NACE in his new role to help bring more federal funding to the local level to help improve and maintain local infrastructure.

“NACE is working with federal leadership to restore, improve, and maintain our roads and bridges," he said. "Preserving local roads now costs a small fraction compared with repairing failed local roads in the future.

"In this new role it will allow me to keep working to allocate more federal funding to local governments so they can improve and maintain local infrastructure,” he said.

NACE is a nonprofit, nonpartisan professional association representing more than 2,000 county engineers, road managers and related professionals in the U.S. and Canada.

NACE advocates for county road officials at the federal level, provides national educational forums, and connects county engineers to their local peers via its state affiliates.

In the U.S., local roads account for about 78 percent of highways and roads, or 2.93 million miles. Counties manage 1.74 million miles of those roads while cities and townships account for another 1.19 million miles.

Counties also own 231,000 bridges and operate one-third of the nation’s transit systems. McGolpin will represent the NACE president and the national organization in the Western United States.

— Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County Public Works.

 
