National Engineers Week Banquet to Recognize Accomplishments of Santa Barbara, Ventura Professionals

A banquet to acknowledge the contributions of the many engineering professionals in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties will be held Feb. 25, 2016, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library located at 40 Presidential Drive in Simi Valley.

This event is open to the public and all are welcome to attend. Ticket prices for the event are $80 per person.

The DiscoverE (formerly National Engineers Week Foundation), a formal coalition made up of more than 100 professional societies, major corporations and government agencies is dedicated to ensuring a diverse and well educated future engineering workforce by increasing the understanding of, and interest in, science, technology, engineering and math among young students and by promoting pre-college literacy and science.

Through the generous donations of time and resources from engineering societies and local businesses, the coalition is able to acknowledge those outstanding young students by awarding them scholarship funds to further their education in engineering and technology related fields.

In addition to the scholarships that are awarded, DiscoverE will recognize a local educator who has contributed to encouraging and introducing middle or high school students to science and engineering.

The group will recognize one individual for service to acknowledge work from local engineers, both as individuals and project teams by honoring the Engineer of the Year and Project of the Year from each of the professional engineering societies.

The event's key-note speaker will be Susan Mulligan, professional engineer and general manager of Calleguas Municipal Water District. She is an acknowledged expert in the area of water supply in Southern California and the long range plans and problems providing a reliable supply of this precious resource.

A California native, Mulligan obtained a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Stanford Univerisity and a master's degree in business administration from UC Los Angeles.

She is a registered professional engineer and a grade 5 water treatment plant operator.

For more information regarding the Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties 2016 National Engineers Week Banquet and National Engineers Week (Feb. 21-27), please visit www.newc-vsb.org.

— Miranda Patton is a professional engineer representing DiscoverE.