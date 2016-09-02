National Federation of Independent Business Backs Justin Fareed for Congress

Justin Fareed for Congress has announced the endorsement of the Save America’s Free Enterprise (SAFE) Trust, part of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB).

As the country’s most prominent advocate for small businesses, NFIB seeks out candidates who possess the vision and drive necessary to strengthen the nation’s workforce, economy and future.

“Justin Fareed’s election to California’s 24th Congressional District would be great news for small businesses along the Central Coast,” said Sharon Sussin, NFIB’s national political director. “NFIB is excited for his candidacy and proud to extend our endorsement to a fellow small businessman who understands the many struggles faced by local business owners today.

“Small business owners in the district look forward to working with Fareed on regulatory reform, tax relief and other initiatives to improve the climate for small businesses and job creation.”

Fareed is proud to have such a strong voice for Central Coast businesses support his campaign, and looks forward to working with them to reduce burdens implemented on small businesses by Washington bureaucrats.

“I’m truly honored to earn the endorsement of the National Federation of Independent Business,” Fareed said. “Small businesses are the backbone of our nation’s economy, and it’s imperative that our governments, both locally and nationally, work together to establish an environment in which local businesses can thrive.

“I look forward to helping lead this directive in Congress by implementing 21st-century solutions that will strengthen our economy for generations to come.”

— Christiana Purves is campaign manager of Justin Fareed for Congress.