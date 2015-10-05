Monday, April 30 , 2018, 7:19 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

National Fire Prevention Week Oct. 4-10

By Capt. Dave Zaniboni for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department | October 5, 2015 | 10:34 a.m.

The week of Oct. 4-10 has been declared “National Fire Prevention Week,” a time to reflect on our nation’s past fire history, remembering the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 and how out of that tragedy, a national interest in fire prevention and safety emerged. 

The 2015 National Fire Prevention Week theme is “Keep your family safe with a working smoke alarm in every bedroom.” 

Did you know that roughly half of home fire deaths result from fires reported between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., when most people are asleep?

Smoke alarms save lives. If there is a fire in your home, smoke spreads fast and you need smoke alarms to give you time to get out.

In fact, having a working smoke alarm cuts the chances of dying in a reported fire in half!

When it comes to smoke alarms, it’s about “location, location, location.”

The key message of this year's Fire Prevention Week campaign, is to install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home, including the basement. Larger homes may need more alarms.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department encourages everyone to participate in fire prevention activities at home, work, school and all locations, making this Fire Prevention Week the beginning of a year-long effort to improve fire safety. 

— Capt. Dave Zaniboni is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 
