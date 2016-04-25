Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 4:26 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

National Geographic Mountaineer Mike Libecki to Visit The Knox School

Mike Libecki scales an ice formation in Antarctica. Click to view larger
Mike Libecki scales an ice formation in Antarctica. (National Geographic photo)
By Nicole Joy for The Knox School | April 25, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

National Geographic explorer Mike Libecki will visit The Knox School of Santa Barbara for two days of presentations and discussions.

In “Untamed Antarctica,” Libecki will take the audience on a journey to the most remote climbing expedition possible in Antarctica, where he and his team battled extreme cold, furious katabatic winds, and fickle weather in an epic 10-day climb to the summit.

Libecki’s presentation will center on the joys and struggles of climbing in an environment as mysterious, unexplored and harsh as Antarctica, but his message of optimism and faith in oneself is relevant to everyday life.

“You have to have belief, courage, perseverance, and you have to be patient,” says Libecki. “All of these words apply to expeditions and everyday life.”

Knox Director Angela Tanner believes in the importance of introducing students to individuals who model this optimistic philosophy.

“Knox students have the potential to do great things in support of this beautiful world, and one passion I personally have is to introduce our students to mindsets that will allow them to accept setbacks and seek challenge as part of the growth process,” she says. “Cultivating positive emotional resources will allow our children to have the capacity to grow from the inevitable challenges that come along with any intellectual, creative or social endeavor.”

Libecki’s gripping firsthand account of his first ascent at the bottom of the world — as well as the life lessons it carries — is open to the public and will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2016, in Parish Hall at The Knox School, which is located at 1525 Santa Barbara Street.

To RSVP for the event, call 805.222.0107 or email [email protected] before April 29.

Nicole Joy is an office manager at The Knox School.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 