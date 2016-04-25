National Geographic Mountaineer Mike Libecki to Visit The Knox School

National Geographic explorer Mike Libecki will visit The Knox School of Santa Barbara for two days of presentations and discussions.

In “Untamed Antarctica,” Libecki will take the audience on a journey to the most remote climbing expedition possible in Antarctica, where he and his team battled extreme cold, furious katabatic winds, and fickle weather in an epic 10-day climb to the summit.

Libecki’s presentation will center on the joys and struggles of climbing in an environment as mysterious, unexplored and harsh as Antarctica, but his message of optimism and faith in oneself is relevant to everyday life.

“You have to have belief, courage, perseverance, and you have to be patient,” says Libecki. “All of these words apply to expeditions and everyday life.”

Knox Director Angela Tanner believes in the importance of introducing students to individuals who model this optimistic philosophy.

“Knox students have the potential to do great things in support of this beautiful world, and one passion I personally have is to introduce our students to mindsets that will allow them to accept setbacks and seek challenge as part of the growth process,” she says. “Cultivating positive emotional resources will allow our children to have the capacity to grow from the inevitable challenges that come along with any intellectual, creative or social endeavor.”

Libecki’s gripping firsthand account of his first ascent at the bottom of the world — as well as the life lessons it carries — is open to the public and will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2016, in Parish Hall at The Knox School, which is located at 1525 Santa Barbara Street.

To RSVP for the event, call 805.222.0107 or email [email protected] before April 29.

— Nicole Joy is an office manager at The Knox School.