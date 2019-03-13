National Healthcare Decisions Day Emphasizes Value of Advance Directives

The Central Coast Commission For Senior Citizens, Senior Connection, along with other national, state and community organizations, is leading an move to highlight the importance of advance healthcare decision-making.

Their efforts have culminated in the designation of April 16 as National Healthcare Decisions Day.

As a participating organization, Senior Connection is providing information and tools for the public to talk about their wishes with family, friends and healthcare providers, and execute written advance directives (healthcare power of attorney and living will) in accordance with California state laws.

The resources are available at www.centralcoastseniors.org or those interested can call Senior Connection, 800-510-2020.

During the week leading up to National Healthcare Decisions Day — April 16-22 — Senior Sonnection welcomes the community memers to stop by its office, 528 S. Broadway, Santa Maria, to learn more about the free information on advance care planning and advance directive forms that are available.

“As a result of National Healthcare Decisions Day, many more people in our community can be expected to have thoughtful conversations about their healthcare decisions and complete reliable advance directives to make their wishes known,” said Joyce Ellen Lippman, executive director, Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

“Fewer families and healthcare providers will have to struggle with making difficult healthcare decisions in the absence of guidance from the patient, and healthcare providers and facilities will be better equipped to address advance healthcare planning issues before a crisis, and be better able to honor patient wishes when the time comes to do so,” she said.

For more about National Healthcare Decision Day, visit www.nhdd.org.

— Susannah Fenton for Central Coast Commission For Senior Citizens.