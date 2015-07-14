National Organization for Women Endorses Helene Schneider for Congress

Advice

On the heels of rolling out endorsements from numerous community leaders, today Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider won support from the National Organization for Women in her campaign to represent California’s 24th Congressional District seat.

In announcing the nationwide National Organization for Women endorsement of Mayor Schneider, California NOW President Patricia Bellasalma remarked:

“The National Organization for Women (NOW) is excited to give our enthusiastic endorsement to Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider in her campaign for Congressional District 24. Helene is a compassionate leader in the women’s rights, equality, and social justice movements, and we know she’ll be a champion for women in the 24th District and across America in Congress. She is the best choice for Congress. On issues ranging from equal pay for equal work, common sense immigration reform, women’s representation in government and business, paid family leave, and so much more, we know she’ll be a key ally for NOW. We are pleased to stand with her and partner with her campaign to ensure that she wins this race.”

Responding to news of the endorsement, Schneider stated: “I am deeply grateful for this prominent endorsement. The National Organization for Women is one of America’s premier women’s rights organizations, and I am truly honored to count them among my top supporters. Their endorsement underscores my campaign’s growing momentum, and it validates my credentials as a champion for women’s equity, women’s rights, and a more just society.”

Last week, Schneider announced that her campaign had raised over $225,000.

Significantly, Schneider has collected far-reaching support from women, education, environmental, gun violence prevention, LGBTQ, working people, and small business leaders as well as local elected officials and key organizations, including the following:

Women’s Political Committee (WPC) of California

League of Humane Voters California Chapter

Congresswoman Diane Watson (retired)

Feminist Majority Executive Director Katherine Spillar

CALIFORNIA LIST Founder & President Bettina Duval

California National Organization for Women (NOW) President Patricia Bellasalma

California Board of Equalization Chairman Jerome Horton

California State Assemblyman Richard Bloom, former CA Coastal Commissioner

City of Ventura Mayor Cheryl Heitmann

City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte

City of Goleta Mayor Margaret Connell (retired) and past president of Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee

Hope School District Board of Trustees Member Kristi Newton

City of Santa Barbara City Council Member Harwood "Bendy" White

City of Ventura City Council Member Carl E. Morehouse

Santa Barbara Unified School District Board President H. Edward Heron

Environmental Defense Center Founder Marc McGinnes

Central Coast Water Quality Control Board Member (retired) and Santa Barbara City Planning Commissioner Michael Jordan

Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Sharon Hoshida

Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Lois Phillips

Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Alissa Hummer

Santa Barbara Community Activist Judy Bennett

Santa Barbara Harbor Commissioner Betsy Cramer

Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner (retired) and board member with Coalition Against Gun Violence* Christine Silverstein

Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner Catherine Woodford

Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner Don Olsen

Santa Barbara City Council Member Grant House (retired)

Founder of The Key Class John Daly

Santa Barbara City Planning Commissioner Bruce Bartlett (retired)

Santa Barbara City Parks & Recreation Commissioner Lesley Wiscomb

Pacific Pride Foundation Former Executive Director David Selberg

Small Business Owner: Studio One Hair Designs, LGBTQ Advocate Robert Johns

LGBTQ Community Activist Steve Warner

LGBTQ Supporter & Owner of Jill’s Place, Jill Shalhoob

Urban Creeks Council President & Environmental Leader Eddie Harris

Environmental Activist Scott Bull

Steve Zipperstein, Former Chief Assistant United States Attorney, Central District of California

Board Member of the Santa Barbara Foundation & Board Member of the Global Justice Center Laurie Ashton

Stonewall Young Democrats' Past President and Current Vice President Ari Ruiz

Art Gallery Owner Frank Goss

Small Business Owner Diane Garmendia

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP Attorney Robert L. Lieff

Santa Barbara Democratic Party Central Committee Delegate E.J. Borah

Adjunct Faculty at UCSB & Art Director at National Museum of Animals and Society Rafael Perea de la Cabada

Community Activist Christine Lyon

Goleta West Sanitary District board Member Dr. David Bearman

Non-Profit Supporter Judy Writer

Patron of the Arts Mary Garton

Retired Educator Cecia Hess,

Retired Educational Administrator Mary Maxwell

Community Activist Catherine Woodford

Human Resources Professional Kathy McKee

Attorney and Community Volunteer Emily Allen

Ph. D Educational & Behavioral Therapist Sigrid B. Toyem

Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara President and CEO Rob Pearson

City of Santa Barbara Historic Landmarks Commissioner Judy Orias

City of Santa Barbara Historic Landmarks Commissioner Philip Suding

International Union of Operating Engineers (I.U.O.E.) Local 501

International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 36

International Association of Heat & Frost Insulators, Fire Stoppers and Allied Workers Local 5

Schneider was elected to her second term as Santa Barbara’s mayor in November 2013. She has served at Santa Barbara City Hall since January 2004, winning her first election as City Council member in 2003 and first election as Mayor in 2009.

Schneider serves in leadership roles on a number of regional-wide policy issues, such as transportation, air quality, solid waste, public education, youth violence prevention and homelessness. She represents the City of Santa Barbara on the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), Air Pollution Control District (APCD), Multi-Jurisdictional Solid Waste Task Force, Partners in Education, the South Coast Task Force on Youth Gangs and the Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness (C3H). She is the immediate past-President of the League of California Cities Channel Counties Division.

Prior to elected office, Mayor Schneider spent 11 years in human resources management at Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.

For more information, please visit HeleneSchneider.org.