National Organization for Women Endorses Helene Schneider for Congress

On the heels of rolling out endorsements from numerous community leaders, today Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider won support from the National Organization for Women in her campaign to represent California’s 24th Congressional District seat.
In announcing the nationwide National Organization for Women endorsement of Mayor Schneider, California NOW President Patricia Bellasalma remarked:
“The National Organization for Women (NOW) is excited to give our enthusiastic endorsement to Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider in her campaign for Congressional District 24. Helene is a compassionate leader in the women’s rights, equality, and social justice movements, and we know she’ll be a champion for women in the 24th District and across America in Congress. She is the best choice for Congress. On issues ranging from equal pay for equal work, common sense immigration reform, women’s representation in government and business, paid family leave, and so much more, we know she’ll be a key ally for NOW. We are pleased to stand with her and partner with her campaign to ensure that she wins this race.”
Responding to news of the endorsement, Schneider stated: “I am deeply grateful for this prominent endorsement. The National Organization for Women is one of America’s premier women’s rights organizations, and I am truly honored to count them among my top supporters. Their endorsement underscores my campaign’s growing momentum, and it validates my credentials as a champion for women’s equity, women’s rights, and a more just society.”
Last week, Schneider announced that her campaign had raised over $225,000.
Significantly, Schneider has collected far-reaching support from women, education, environmental, gun violence prevention, LGBTQ, working people, and small business leaders as well as local elected officials and key organizations, including the following:
Women’s Political Committee (WPC) of California
League of Humane Voters California Chapter
Congresswoman Diane Watson (retired)
Feminist Majority Executive Director Katherine Spillar
CALIFORNIA LIST Founder & President Bettina Duval
California National Organization for Women (NOW) President Patricia Bellasalma
California Board of Equalization Chairman Jerome Horton
California State Assemblyman Richard Bloom, former CA Coastal Commissioner
City of Ventura Mayor Cheryl Heitmann
City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte
City of Goleta Mayor Margaret Connell (retired) and past president of Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee
Hope School District Board of Trustees Member Kristi Newton
City of Santa Barbara City Council Member Harwood "Bendy" White
City of Ventura City Council Member Carl E. Morehouse
Santa Barbara Unified School District Board President H. Edward Heron
Environmental Defense Center Founder Marc McGinnes
Central Coast Water Quality Control Board Member (retired) and Santa Barbara City Planning Commissioner Michael Jordan
Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Sharon Hoshida
Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Lois Phillips
Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Alissa Hummer
Santa Barbara Community Activist Judy Bennett
Santa Barbara Harbor Commissioner Betsy Cramer
Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner (retired) and board member with Coalition Against Gun Violence* Christine Silverstein
Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner Catherine Woodford
Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner Don Olsen
Santa Barbara City Council Member Grant House (retired)
Founder of The Key Class John Daly
Santa Barbara City Planning Commissioner Bruce Bartlett (retired)
Santa Barbara City Parks & Recreation Commissioner Lesley Wiscomb
Pacific Pride Foundation Former Executive Director David Selberg
Small Business Owner: Studio One Hair Designs, LGBTQ Advocate Robert Johns
LGBTQ Community Activist Steve Warner
LGBTQ Supporter & Owner of Jill’s Place, Jill Shalhoob
Urban Creeks Council President & Environmental Leader Eddie Harris
Environmental Activist Scott Bull
Steve Zipperstein, Former Chief Assistant United States Attorney, Central District of California
Board Member of the Santa Barbara Foundation & Board Member of the Global Justice Center Laurie Ashton
Stonewall Young Democrats' Past President and Current Vice President Ari Ruiz
Art Gallery Owner Frank Goss
Small Business Owner Diane Garmendia
Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP Attorney Robert L. Lieff
Santa Barbara Democratic Party Central Committee Delegate E.J. Borah
Adjunct Faculty at UCSB & Art Director at National Museum of Animals and Society Rafael Perea de la Cabada
Community Activist Christine Lyon
Goleta West Sanitary District board Member Dr. David Bearman
Non-Profit Supporter Judy Writer
Patron of the Arts Mary Garton
Retired Educator Cecia Hess,
Retired Educational Administrator Mary Maxwell
Community Activist Catherine Woodford
Human Resources Professional Kathy McKee
Attorney and Community Volunteer Emily Allen
Ph. D Educational & Behavioral Therapist Sigrid B. Toyem
Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara President and CEO Rob Pearson
City of Santa Barbara Historic Landmarks Commissioner Judy Orias
City of Santa Barbara Historic Landmarks Commissioner Philip Suding
International Union of Operating Engineers (I.U.O.E.) Local 501
International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 36
International Association of Heat & Frost Insulators, Fire Stoppers and Allied Workers Local 5
Schneider was elected to her second term as Santa Barbara’s mayor in November 2013. She has served at Santa Barbara City Hall since January 2004, winning her first election as City Council member in 2003 and first election as Mayor in 2009.
Schneider serves in leadership roles on a number of regional-wide policy issues, such as transportation, air quality, solid waste, public education, youth violence prevention and homelessness. She represents the City of Santa Barbara on the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), Air Pollution Control District (APCD), Multi-Jurisdictional Solid Waste Task Force, Partners in Education, the South Coast Task Force on Youth Gangs and the Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness (C3H). She is the immediate past-President of the League of California Cities Channel Counties Division.
Prior to elected office, Mayor Schneider spent 11 years in human resources management at Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.
For more information, please visit HeleneSchneider.org.