Friday, June 8 , 2018, 11:15 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

National Public Radio Launches New Santa Barbara Frequency

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 8, 2014 | 12:25 p.m.

Some of the promised changes connected with the sale of Santa Barbara’s No. 1 classical music radio station have taken effect after the launch of a new National Public Radio affiliate channel.

Santa Monica-based KCRW launched local programming on Monday at 88.7 FM following the Federal Communications Commission’s blessing of the proposed sale of KDB 93.7 FM, the city’s oldest radio station.

The Santa Barbara Foundation, which purchased the 87-year-old station through a donation in 2003, announced plans in February to sell the historically financially strapped station in a deal that also involved Los Angeles-based KUSC radio.

KCRW, which had been operating at a weaker frequency at 106.9, gave the KDB call letters to KUSC, which transferred its 88.7 channel to KCRW.

The previous KCRW frequency will broadcast KCRW’s all-music station, Eclectic24.

As was a goal of the deal, KDB remained a classical music station, and KCRW will air community-focused and arts-infused programming.

The new KDB launched late last month, and this week the channel will begin concert calendar announcements, said Brenda Barnes, president of USC Radio.

The swap was a bit behind the May launch organizers hoped for.

Through a partnership with Antioch University, KCRW’s local studio will be based on campus beginning this fall, and the station has partnered with local media to help with its local editions of NPR’s popular morning newsmagazine Morning Edition and afternoon news show All Things Considered

The on-air schedule will include more than 100 weekly hours of KCRW’s originally produced, award-winning content, ranging from flagship music program Morning Becomes Eclectic to news and culture show Press Play with Madeleine Brand, nationally-syndicated To The Point with Warren Olney, and cultural programming on art, film, architecture, food, literature and politics. 

Locals Dr. Victoria Riskin and Scott Brittingham will join the KCRW foundation board to provide guidance for the Santa Barbara expansion.

“Since announcing our interest to increase KCRW’s presence in Santa Barbara, we have been met with the warmest welcome by area listeners, arts and culture institutions, philanthropists and the business community,” Jennifer Ferro, KCRW president and general manager, said in a statement. “We look forward to working closely with Victoria and Scott, the Santa Barbara Foundation, and other trusted partners, as we expand our coverage of Santa Barbara public affairs, culture and arts.”

KCRW will build on established partnerships with the Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara Museum of Art and other organizations, expanding its fringe-benefits program offering discounts to attend local arts venues.

A KCRW Santa Barbara advisory board is also in the works, set to include philanthropic, arts and culture, and academic community leaders.

Barnes said Gillian Launie, a member of the previous KDB advisory board, and Eve Bernstein will co-chair a new KDB advisory board and are looking for more members.

“It is wonderful to be up and running," she said, "and we will pay special attention to the balance of Santa Barbara arts announcements in the coming weeks.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 