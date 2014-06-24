Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 3:16 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Celebrate National Recreation and Parks Month with Free Classes, Events in Santa Maria

By Dennis Smitherman for the City of Santa Maria | June 24, 2014 | 8:03 a.m.

July is national Recreation and Parks Month, and to celebrate, the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is offering special classes and events at no cost.

Enjoy a complimentary introduction to tennis class and learn the sport’s basics. The three-week class starts on Saturday, July 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. and is available for everyone age 5 or older. It is a great way to gain the fundamentals while getting some exercise.

Also, try a free three-week introduction to pottery class and create your own clay masterpiece. The class is open to people age 8 or older and starts Friday, July 18 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Sign up for these classes at the Recreation and Parks Office, 615 S. McClelland St.

Teens can participate in a variety of free classes and activities, including fitness, cooking money management, and even a Girls’ Night Out. Please refer to the online Recreation Guide at www.cityofsantamaria.org for more information including dates and times.

Catch Movies in the Park on Saturday, July 26 at Sierra Vista Park, 809 Panther Drive, with the classic baseball movie, Field of Dreams. Sit under the night sky and watch Hollywood stars light up the big screen.

Grab a towel, sunscreen and your swimsuit and head to the Paul Nelson Aquatics Center, 600 S. McClelland St., on Sunday, July 27 for Free Swim Day. Splash around two pools that include two slides and an Olympic-sized pool.

Plus, come out to Concerts in the Park every Sunday in July from 1 to 3 p.m. at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive. Enjoy an afternoon of free, live music.

Bring your friends and family to these fun, free events!

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.

