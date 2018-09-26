Wednesday, September 26 , 2018, 12:12 am | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Library, League of Women Voters Volunteers Help People Register to Vote

National Voter Registration Day aims to increase election participation; Oct. 22 is the last day to register to vote for Nov. 6 election

women at table Click to view larger
Volunteers Revae Moran and Sandy Grasso-Boyd help people sign up during National Voter Registration Day at the Santa Barbara Central Library on Tuesday afternoon. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNewsr | September 25, 2018 | 9:29 p.m.

Local groups got out in force to sign up voters during National Voter Registration Day Tuesday.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara, set up tables at branch library locations to help people sign up.

With midterms, state and local races up for grabs on the Nov. 6 ballot, the goal of National Voter Registration Day is to increase voter participation, specifically to help get more people signed up before Election Day.

Starting in 2012, the nonpartisan effort is held on the fourth Tuesday of September.

Volunteers were assisting residents with the registration process.

“I called some friends and asked where can I help get out the vote, especially with young people, and I heard the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara has done a great job at pre-registering students at Santa Barbara City College,” said Sandy Grasso-Boyd, a National Voter Registration Day volunteer and member of the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara.

“Now, we want to catch those who have slipped through that net.”

stickers Click to view larger
Stickers were handed out during National Voter Registration Day at the Santa Barbara Central Library on Tuesday afternoon. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

People were also given stickers and cards that asked to “pledge” to vote in the upcoming election.

The deadline to register to be eligible to vote in the General Election is Oct. 22, and eligible citizens can register online at the Secretary of State’s website at registertovote.ca.gov.

To register to vote in California, you must be:

» A United States citizen.

» A California resident.

» 18 years of age or older on Election Day.

» Not currently imprisoned or on parole for the conviction of a felony. For more information on the rights of people who have been incarcerated, visit the Secretary of State's voting rights for Californians with criminal convictions or detained in jail or prison.

 » Not currently found to be mentally incompetent by a court of law.

Most DMV offices, libraries and post offices have voter registration forms, and citizens can register at the Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters offices at 4440‐A Calle Real, in Santa Barbara, and 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134, in Santa Maria.

A voter must re-register if their name or home address has changed. 

Registration status can be verified at the Registrar of Voters website at www.sbcvote.com, by clicking the “Voter Registration Lookup” link.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

