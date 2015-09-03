Nation’s Treasured Historian David McCullough Brings ‘The Wright Brothers’ to the Granada

Advice

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning historian David McCullough, who will discuss his latest book, "The Wright Brothers," in an evening titled "Lessons in Leadership from the Pioneers of Flight," Thursday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m. at The Granada Theatre.

One of the nation's most beloved historians, McCullough has been widely acclaimed as a “master of the art of narrative history.”

He is the author of the New York Times best-sellers "1776," "John Adams" and "The Path Between the Seas: The Creation of the Panama Canal 1870–1914."

His latest book, "The Wright Brothers," tells the surprising and dramatic story of flight pioneers Wilbur and Orville Wright.

With detective-like rigor, McCullough draws from private diaries, notebooks scrapbooks and more than 1,000 letters to tell the human side of the Wright Brothers’ story, including the little-known contributions of their sister, Katharine.

McCullough’s curiosity is infectious as he pieces together the past to bring a startling freshness to his subjects.

He has been honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian award, and has twice won both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award.

He has received the National Book Foundation Distinguished Contribution to American Letters Award, the National Humanities Medal and the Gold Medal for Biography given by the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and he has been elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, as well as the American Academy of Arts and Letters and has received 52 honorary degrees.

A gifted speaker, McCullough has lectured in all parts of the country and abroad, as well as at the White House. He is one of the few private citizens to speak before a joint session of Congress.

McCullough is known as host of Smithsonian World and The American Experience and as narrator of numerous documentaries including Ken Burns’s "The Civil War," as well as the movie "Seabiscuit."

The HBO mini-series produced by Tom Hanks and based on McCullough’s book "John Adams" was one of the most esteemed television events of recent years.

In the words of the citation accompanying McCullough’s honorary degree from Yale, “As an historian, he paints with words, giving us pictures of the American people that live, breathe and above all, confront the fundamental issues of courage, achievement and moral character.”

Tickets for McCullough's talk are $25–$40 with a Granada facility fee for the general public and $15 for UCSB Students with a current I.D.

Tickets can also be purchased as part of UCSB Arts & Lectures’ Word of Mouth series.

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu. Tickets are also available through The Granada Theatre at 805.899.2222 or www.granadasb.org.



Event sponsors include Anne & Michael Towbes. The media sponsor is KCLU 102.3 FM (88.3 FM Ventura).

Books will be available for purchase through Chaucer’s Books.

UCSB Arts & Lectures gratefully acknowledges the generous support of SAGE for its major corporate support of the 2015–2016 season.

— Caitlin O'Hara is the senior writer and publicist at UCSB Arts & Lectures.