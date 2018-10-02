Nationwide Test of Emergency Notifications Planned for Wednesday

"This is a test. This is only a test."

That’s the message both local and federal officials are sending about a nationwide test of emergency notification systems planned for Wednesday.

Almost everyone with a cell phone should expect to receive notifications at 11:18 a.m. PDT from Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

“During this time, WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message,” according to a notice from Santa Barbara County officials.

The message will read:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

There also will be a test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS), with participants including radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers.

The familiar message will be:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. A similar wireless emergency alert test message has been sent to all cell phones nationwide. Some cell phones will receive the message; others will not. No action is required.”

The test originally was planned for Sept 20, but was postponed due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

