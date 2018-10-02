Tuesday, October 2 , 2018, 1:05 pm | Mostly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Nationwide Test of Emergency Notifications Planned for Wednesday

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 2, 2018 | 12:32 p.m.

"This is a test. This is only a test."

That’s the message both local and federal officials are sending about a nationwide test of emergency notification systems planned for Wednesday.

Almost everyone with a cell phone should expect to receive notifications at 11:18 a.m. PDT from Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

“During this time, WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message,” according to a notice from Santa Barbara County officials.

The message will read:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

There also will be a test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS), with participants including radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers.

The familiar message will be:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. A similar wireless emergency alert test message has been sent to all cell phones nationwide. Some cell phones will receive the message; others will not. No action is required.”

The test originally was planned for Sept 20, but was postponed due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

This is a test. This is only a test.

That’s the message both local and federal officials are sending about a nationwide test of emergency notification systems planned for Wednesday.

Almost everyone with a cell phone should expect to receive notifications at 11:18 a.m. PDT from Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

“During this time, WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message,” according to a notice from Santa Barbara County officials.

The message will read:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

There also will be a test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS), with participants including radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers.

The familiar message will be:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. A similar wireless emergency alert test message has been sent to all cell phones nationwide. Some cell phones will receive the message; others will not. No action is required.”

The test originally was planned for Sept 20, but was postponed due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

This is a test. This is only a test.

That’s the message both local and federal officials are sending about a nationwide test of emergency notification systems planned for Wednesday.

Almost everyone with a cell phone should expect to receive notifications at 11:18 a.m. PDT from Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

“During this time, WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message,” according to a notice from Santa Barbara County officials.

The message will read:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

There also will be a test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS), with participants including radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers.

The familiar message will be:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. A similar wireless emergency alert test message has been sent to all cell phones nationwide. Some cell phones will receive the message; others will not. No action is required.”

The test originally was planned for Sept 20, but was postponed due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

This is a test. This is only a test.

That’s the message both local and federal officials are sending about a nationwide test of emergency notification systems planned for Wednesday.

Almost everyone with a cell phone should expect to receive notifications at 11:18 a.m. PDT from Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

“During this time, WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message,” according to a notice from Santa Barbara County officials.

The message will read:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

There also will be a test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS), with participants including radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers.

The familiar message will be:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. A similar wireless emergency alert test message has been sent to all cell phones nationwide. Some cell phones will receive the message; others will not. No action is required.”

The test originally was planned for Sept 20, but was postponed due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

This is a test. This is only a test.

That’s the message both local and federal officials are sending about a nationwide test of emergency notification systems planned for Wednesday.

Almost everyone with a cell phone should expect to receive notifications at 11:18 a.m. PDT from Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

“During this time, WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message,” according to a notice from Santa Barbara County officials.

The message will read:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

There also will be a test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS), with participants including radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers.

The familiar message will be:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. A similar wireless emergency alert test message has been sent to all cell phones nationwide. Some cell phones will receive the message; others will not. No action is required.”

The test originally was planned for Sept 20, but was postponed due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

This is a test. This is only a test.

That’s the message both local and federal officials are sending about a nationwide test of emergency notification systems planned for Wednesday.

Almost everyone with a cell phone should expect to receive notifications at 11:18 a.m. PDT from Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

“During this time, WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message,” according to a notice from Santa Barbara County officials.

The message will read:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

There also will be a test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS), with participants including radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers.

The familiar message will be:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. A similar wireless emergency alert test message has been sent to all cell phones nationwide. Some cell phones will receive the message; others will not. No action is required.”

The test originally was planned for Sept 20, but was postponed due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

This is a test. This is only a test.

That’s the message both local and federal officials are sending about a nationwide test of emergency notification systems planned for Wednesday.

Almost everyone with a cell phone should expect to receive notifications at 11:18 a.m. PDT from Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

“During this time, WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message,” according to a notice from Santa Barbara County officials.

The message will read:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

There also will be a test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS), with participants including radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers.

The familiar message will be:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. A similar wireless emergency alert test message has been sent to all cell phones nationwide. Some cell phones will receive the message; others will not. No action is required.”

The test originally was planned for Sept 20, but was postponed due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

This is a test. This is only a test.

That’s the message both local and federal officials are sending about a nationwide test of emergency notification systems planned for Wednesday.

Almost everyone with a cell phone should expect to receive notifications at 11:18 a.m. PDT from Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

“During this time, WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message,” according to a notice from Santa Barbara County officials.

The message will read:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

There also will be a test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS), with participants including radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers.

The familiar message will be:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. A similar wireless emergency alert test message has been sent to all cell phones nationwide. Some cell phones will receive the message; others will not. No action is required.”

The test originally was planned for Sept 20, but was postponed due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

"This is a test. This is only a test.

That’s the message both local and federal officials are sending about a nationwide test of emergency notification systems planned for Wednesday.

Almost everyone with a cell phone should expect to receive notifications at 11:18 a.m. PDT from Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

“During this time, WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message,” according to a notice from Santa Barbara County officials.

The message will read:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

There also will be a test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS), with participants including radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers.

The familiar message will be:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. A similar wireless emergency alert test message has been sent to all cell phones nationwide. Some cell phones will receive the message; others will not. No action is required.”

The test originally was planned for Sept 20, but was postponed due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

This is a test. This is only a test.

That’s the message both local and federal officials are sending about a nationwide test of emergency notification systems planned for Wednesday.

Almost everyone with a cell phone should expect to receive notifications at 11:18 a.m. PDT from Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

“During this time, WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message,” according to a notice from Santa Barbara County officials.

The message will read:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

There also will be a test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS), with participants including radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers.

The familiar message will be:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. A similar wireless emergency alert test message has been sent to all cell phones nationwide. Some cell phones will receive the message; others will not. No action is required.”

The test originally was planned for Sept 20, but was postponed due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

This is a test. This is only a test.

That’s the message both local and federal officials are sending about a nationwide test of emergency notification systems planned for Wednesday.

Almost everyone with a cell phone should expect to receive notifications at 11:18 a.m. PDT from Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

“During this time, WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message,” according to a notice from Santa Barbara County officials.

The message will read:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

There also will be a test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS), with participants including radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers.

The familiar message will be:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. A similar wireless emergency alert test message has been sent to all cell phones nationwide. Some cell phones will receive the message; others will not. No action is required.”

The test originally was planned for Sept 20, but was postponed due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

This is a test. This is only a test.

That’s the message both local and federal officials are sending about a nationwide test of emergency notification systems planned for Wednesday.

Almost everyone with a cell phone should expect to receive notifications at 11:18 a.m. PDT from Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

“During this time, WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message,” according to a notice from Santa Barbara County officials.

The message will read:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

There also will be a test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS), with participants including radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers.

The familiar message will be:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. A similar wireless emergency alert test message has been sent to all cell phones nationwide. Some cell phones will receive the message; others will not. No action is required.”

The test originally was planned for Sept 20, but was postponed due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

This is a test. This is only a test.

That’s the message both local and federal officials are sending about a nationwide test of emergency notification systems planned for Wednesday.

Almost everyone with a cell phone should expect to receive notifications at 11:18 a.m. PDT from Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

“During this time, WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message,” according to a notice from Santa Barbara County officials.

The message will read:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

There also will be a test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS), with participants including radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers.

The familiar message will be:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. A similar wireless emergency alert test message has been sent to all cell phones nationwide. Some cell phones will receive the message; others will not. No action is required.”

The test originally was planned for Sept 20, but was postponed due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

This is a test. This is only a test.

That’s the message both local and federal officials are sending about a nationwide test of emergency notification systems planned for Wednesday.

Almost everyone with a cell phone should expect to receive notifications at 11:18 a.m. PDT from Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

“During this time, WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message,” according to a notice from Santa Barbara County officials.

The message will read:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

There also will be a test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS), with participants including radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers.

The familiar message will be:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. A similar wireless emergency alert test message has been sent to all cell phones nationwide. Some cell phones will receive the message; others will not. No action is required.”

The test originally was planned for Sept 20, but was postponed due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

This is a test. This is only a test.

That’s the message both local and federal officials are sending about a nationwide test of emergency notification systems planned for Wednesday.

Almost everyone with a cell phone should expect to receive notifications at 11:18 a.m. PDT from Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

“During this time, WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message,” according to a notice from Santa Barbara County officials.

The message will read:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

There also will be a test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS), with participants including radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers.

The familiar message will be:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. A similar wireless emergency alert test message has been sent to all cell phones nationwide. Some cell phones will receive the message; others will not. No action is required.”

The test originally was planned for Sept 20, but was postponed due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

This is a test. This is only a test.

That’s the message both local and federal officials are sending about a nationwide test of emergency notification systems planned for Wednesday.

Almost everyone with a cell phone should expect to receive notifications at 11:18 a.m. PDT from Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

“During this time, WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message,” according to a notice from Santa Barbara County officials.

The message will read:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

There also will be a test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS), with participants including radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers.

The familiar message will be:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. A similar wireless emergency alert test message has been sent to all cell phones nationwide. Some cell phones will receive the message; others will not. No action is required.”

The test originally was planned for Sept 20, but was postponed due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 