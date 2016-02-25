Native American Skeletal Remains Found at Carpinteria Construction Site

Human skeletal remains — believed to be from a Native American burial — were uncovered Thursday during construction at a private residence in Carpinteria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Workers on a construction project at a home on the 5600 block of Canolina Drive found the remains at about 8:30 a.m., said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“They were determined to be archeological Native American remains, and are not suspicious in nature,” Hoover told Noozhawk.

The disposition of the remains was worked out between the property owner and a Native American representative, Hoover said.

