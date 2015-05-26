Natural Gas Leak Reported at UCSB Faculty Housing

UC Santa Barbara's Ocean Walk at North Campus Faculty Housing was evacuated Tuesday morning after a natural gas pipe break but reopened to residents and visitors just before 1 p.m.

The area of the gas leak was reportedly contained around 11:20 a.m. and the gas company arrived just before noon, according to a UCSB campus alert.

Evacuations impacted areas in Phase 2 of the Ocean Walk at North Campus residential area, including homes on Pacific Coast Drive, Sea Coast Lane and a small portion of Marymount, according to the university alert.

People were asked to stay out of the area while gas company employees repair the broken gas pipe but the area was cleared to re-enter in the early afternoon, the university said in an alert sent out at 12:46 p.m. Tuesday.

