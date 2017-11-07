Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:43 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Natural History Museum Names 2 Board Members

By Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | November 7, 2017 | 1:36 p.m.
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has announced that Salvatore “Tory” Milazzo and Wayne Rosing have joined its Board of Trustees.

Milazzo is a senior portfolio manager at HighMark Capital Management, Union Bank’s wholly owned registered investment adviser. He oversees investment portfolios for individuals, nonprofit endowments and institutional clients.

Milazzo is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder and has worked in the investment business since 2004. A graduate of the McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tenn., Milazzo received his bachelor’s degree from Colgate University in New York.

He has had a lifelong interest in the outdoors and during his high school and college years, he participated in and led scholastic outdoor programs. After college, he guided adventure seekers as a mountain guide in Wrangell St. Elias National Park, Alaska.

Milazzo sits on the board of St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara. He has volunteered with the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team. He is active with the local CFA Society and has served on the SBMNH Investment Committee since 2014.

A native of Alabama, Milazzo and his family moved to Santa Barbara in 2008 from Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Rosing’s training is in math, physics and astronomy. He is a computer engineer and has been involved with programming, telescope engineering, and computer electronics and optical design since high school.

His career has spanned engineering leadership roles at Digital Equipment Corp., Apple and Sun Microsystems. Most recently, Rosing was senior vice president of engineering at Google from 2000 through 2005.

In 1992, he founded Las Cumbres Observatory Global Telescope Network, Inc. (LCOGT) in Goleta.

At LCOGT, Rosing and his staff of engineers and scientists are developing scores of 1 and 0.4-meter aperture telescopes to be placed in various locations around the world.

The telescopes will be used for scientific research and will be available for educational use by "learners of all ages."

— Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

 
