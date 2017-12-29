Friday, June 8 , 2018, 10:46 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Natural History Museum Needs $425,000 More for Centennial Campaign

By Briana Sapp Tivey for Museum of Natural History | December 29, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is in the final stages of its Centennial Campaign to support an ambitious campus-wide improvement project.

The plan creates new galleries while refurbishing existing ones, improves accessibility for paths and walkways, and ultimately strengthens the link between the indoor exhibits and the natural outdoors.

Launched in September 2017 and slated to finish in summer 2018, the improvements will set the stage for new, stronger programming to link the stories the museum tells through its exhibits with authentic experiences in nature, the museum reports.

All museum patrons, particularly children, will find their experience vastly improved with more interactive, hands-on, and engaging spaces, the museum said.

The museum has received a challenge grant from generous supporters to raise $10 million in order to receive a gift of $5 million.

With only $425,000 left to raise, the museum has nearly reached its Centennial Campaign goal of $18.5 million.

Hard at work to raise the remaining funds, the museum said it is reaching out to everyone who might have a possible interest in helping meet this challenge.

A variety of naming opportunities are available and listed on the Centennial Campaign website http://campaign.sbnature.org/naming-opportunities/.
 
“For 101 years, the museum has been Santa Barbara’s backyard,” said Luke J. Swetland, president/CEO. “We invite you to invest in the place where you grew up. Welcome home.”

For information about contributing, contact Swetland at 682-4711 ext. 102 or [email protected]

— Briana Sapp Tivey for Museum of Natural History.

 

