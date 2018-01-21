Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:04 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Natural History Museum Presents 8th Annual Legacy Awards

By Briana Sapp Tivey for Museum of Natural History | January 21, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Gabriele Drozdowski with founding “wildlife ambassador” Max, a great horned owl. Click to view larger
Gabriele Drozdowski with founding “wildlife ambassador” Max, a great horned owl. (Barron Spafford )

Honoring Eyes in the Sky, Dr. Charlotte Tyler, and Judy and Jack Stapelmann

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History hosted its Leadership Circles of Giving event on Jan. 18 and presented its annual Legacy Awards to Eyes in the Sky, Dr. Charlotte Tyler, and Judy and Jack Stapelmann.

The event pays tribute to the generosity of members and donors who contributed to the museum's successes in 2017. The Legacy Award was created in 2009 by the Board of Trustees and first presented in 2010.

The legacy honor recognizes extraordinary contributions by community supporters, donors and volunteers who have made the Natural History Museum the exceptional and beloved institution it is today, the museum said.

The event was catered by Chef Pete Clements with wine donated from Casa Dumetz of Los Alamos. The décor included centerpieces designed by museum curators reflecting their area of expertise.

This year's Legacy Awards recipients are:

» Eyes in the Sky, an educational project of the Santa Barbara Audubon Society. Located in the museum’s backyard, the program houses seven rehabilitated raptors who act as wildlife ambassadors to foster respect and understanding for wild species and their habitats, the museum said.

» Dr. Charlotte Tyler, a long-time museum and Sea Center volunteer and generous supporter. Tyler currently serves as a docent in the planetarium, providing astronomy programs.

» Judy and Jack Stapelmann have been members of the Leadership Circles of Giving for more than a decade and recently made a generous donation to the museum's Centennial Campaign.
 
The Centennial Campaign, a four-year effort to raise funds to complete a major renovation of the museum, received a challenge grant from supporters to raise $10 million to receive a gift of $5 million.

With $400,000 left to raise, the museum has nearly reached its Centennial Campaign goal of $18.4 million. The museum said it is reaching out to everyone who might have a possible interest in helping meet this challenge.

For more information about the campaign visit http://campaign.sbnature.org.  
 
The renovations supported by the Centennial Campaign will create new galleries while refurbishing existing ones, improve accessibility for paths and walkways, and strengthen the link between indoor exhibits and the natural outdoors, the museum said.

Launched in September 2017, the renovation is slated to be completed in summer 2018, the museum said.

— Briana Sapp Tivey for Museum of Natural History.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 