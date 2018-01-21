Natural History Museum Presents 8th Annual Legacy Awards

Honoring Eyes in the Sky, Dr. Charlotte Tyler, and Judy and Jack Stapelmann

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History hosted its Leadership Circles of Giving event on Jan. 18 and presented its annual Legacy Awards to Eyes in the Sky, Dr. Charlotte Tyler, and Judy and Jack Stapelmann.

The event pays tribute to the generosity of members and donors who contributed to the museum's successes in 2017. The Legacy Award was created in 2009 by the Board of Trustees and first presented in 2010.

The legacy honor recognizes extraordinary contributions by community supporters, donors and volunteers who have made the Natural History Museum the exceptional and beloved institution it is today, the museum said.

The event was catered by Chef Pete Clements with wine donated from Casa Dumetz of Los Alamos. The décor included centerpieces designed by museum curators reflecting their area of expertise.

This year's Legacy Awards recipients are:

» Eyes in the Sky, an educational project of the Santa Barbara Audubon Society. Located in the museum’s backyard, the program houses seven rehabilitated raptors who act as wildlife ambassadors to foster respect and understanding for wild species and their habitats, the museum said.

» Dr. Charlotte Tyler, a long-time museum and Sea Center volunteer and generous supporter. Tyler currently serves as a docent in the planetarium, providing astronomy programs.

» Judy and Jack Stapelmann have been members of the Leadership Circles of Giving for more than a decade and recently made a generous donation to the museum's Centennial Campaign.



The Centennial Campaign, a four-year effort to raise funds to complete a major renovation of the museum, received a challenge grant from supporters to raise $10 million to receive a gift of $5 million.

With $400,000 left to raise, the museum has nearly reached its Centennial Campaign goal of $18.4 million. The museum said it is reaching out to everyone who might have a possible interest in helping meet this challenge.

For more information about the campaign visit http://campaign.sbnature.org.



The renovations supported by the Centennial Campaign will create new galleries while refurbishing existing ones, improve accessibility for paths and walkways, and strengthen the link between indoor exhibits and the natural outdoors, the museum said.

Launched in September 2017, the renovation is slated to be completed in summer 2018, the museum said.

— Briana Sapp Tivey for Museum of Natural History.