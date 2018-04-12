Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 9:07 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Natural History Museum to Host 19th Mission Creek Gala

By Briana Sapp Tivey for Museum of Natural History | April 12, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s 19th Annual Mission Creek Gala, Phenomenal Santa Barbara, will take place Saturday, May 5.

Inspired by exhibits in the new Santa Barbara Gallery, the event will celebrate the region’s phenomenal biodiversity and habitats.

“The gala committee is looking forward to celebrating an evening of generous community support for the museum’s science and nature education programs,” said Stacey Byers, museum gala chair.

The gala committee, together with event planner Gillian Valentine, seeks to create a night of beauty, delight and the unexpected with a goal of raising $350,000.

The main décor will inspire guests to journey from the depths of the ocean floor to the top of Figueroa Mountain, while enjoying dinner by Duo Catering & Events.

The evening will conclude with a live auction for a private viewing party at the Sea Center during the Dec. 16 Boat Parade of Lights.

The annual Mission Creek Gala sustains the museum’s education program that touches the lives of 20,0000 schoolchildren annually through school tours, classes, storytelling, camps, the Nature Collections Lending Library, and outreach at the Museum and Sea Center.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History was founded in 1916 by noted ornithologist William Leon Dawson as the Museum of Comparative Oology.

Soon after, the board of directors expanded the museum to include other aspects of natural history. In 1923, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History opened its doors at the current campus.

In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the museum began a $20 million Centennial Campaign to raise funds to support the improvement of the visitors' experiences.

This includes new exhibits, refurbished permanent galleries, improved universal access, landscape beautification, and more effective site interpretation to unlock the historical and natural richness of the museum’s grounds.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, visit www.sbnature.org.

— Briana Sapp Tivey for Museum of Natural History.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 